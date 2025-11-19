Kennametal to Attend Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference in New York City.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 Attendees: Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Faisal Hamadi, Vice President Kennametal Inc.,

President Infrastructure

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.