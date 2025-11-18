Kennametal to Attend UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference

Kennametal Inc.

Nov 18, 2025, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference in Manalapan, FL.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Attendees

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer


David Bersaglini, Vice President Kennametal Inc.,


President Metal Cutting


Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 85 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,100 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated nearly $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2025. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

