Kennametal to Attend J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference in New York City.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When: March 12, 2024



Attendees: Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dr. Carlonda Reilly, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE Kennametal Inc.