Kennametal to Attend KeyBanc 2024 Industrials and Basic Materials Conference

Kennametal Inc.

May 09, 2024, 06:30 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that they will attend the KeyBanc 2024 Industrials and Basic Materials Conference in Boston.

Details of the conference are as follows:

When:       

May 29, 2024


Attendees

Patrick Watson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Franklin Cardenas, Vice President Kennametal Inc., President Infrastructure

Michael Pici, Vice President, Investor Relations

About Kennametal
With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace and defense, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in nearly 100 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2.1 billion in revenues in fiscal 2023. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal:  Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

