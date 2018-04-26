Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced they will attend the Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018 in New York. Christopher Rossi, President & CEO, Jan Kees van Gaalen, Vice President & CFO and Kelly Boyer, Vice President, Investor Relations will be attending. The presentation slides will be available on the company's website www.kennametal.com on May 9, 2018. Once on the homepage, select "About Us", "Investor Relations" and then "Events".