Kennebec Medical Consultants First in Maine to Offer Nonsurgical Treatment for Common Skin Cancer

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCure Oncology, the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer, today announced its availability in Maine at an event at the Waterville office of Kennebec Medical Consultants. It is the first medical practice in the state to offer this GentleCure™ treatment experience.

Image-Guided SRT is the only treatment for nonmelanoma skin cancer (basal and squamous cell carcinoma) that uses ultrasound imaging to help clinicians direct low-level x-rays to targeted areas of the skin, killing cancer cells without bleeding, pain, surgical scarring or need for reconstructive surgery. A study published in the journal Oncology and Therapy showed that Image-Guided SRT produces a 99.3 percent cure rate for early-stage nonmelanoma, making it just as effective as traditional surgical treatment.

Dr. Jerald Hurdle, of Kennebec Medical Consultants, noted, "More than 17,000 Mainers are expected to be diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer this year alone, and it is absolutely essential for them to have information on all available treatment options, both surgical and nonsurgical, so they can make informed decisions about their care. Image-Guided SRT, the most exciting technological innovation in dermatology today, is the new standard of care for early-stage nonmelanoma skin cancer. We call it the GentleCure Experience, and we are proud to be the first in Maine to offer it."

Joining Dr. Hurdle at the announcement was Waterville Mayor Michael Morris and State Representative Colleen Madigan who offered remarks.

Maine Governor Janet T. Mills, in a letter, noted, "Each year, 17,000 people in Maine and 3.3 million people nationwide are diagnosed with nonmelanoma skin cancer. . . Treatment options for disease include Mohs surgery, chemotherapy, cryotherapy, and image-guided superficial radiotherapy. . . As Governor, I thank those who are committed to increasing awareness of nonmelanoma skin cancer. I encourage all citizens to learn more about the risk factors, preventative strategies, and available treatment options."

"We at SkinCure Oncology are delighted to partner with Kennebec Medical Consultants to offer this highly effective, noninvasive treatment option for their patients," said Kerwin Brandt, Chief Executive Officer of the Chicago-based company. "Patients everywhere should have the choice of curing their nonmelanoma skin cancer without surgery."

About SkinCure Oncology

SkinCure Oncology is the world leader in providing a comprehensive model for the delivery of Image-Guided Superficial Radiation Therapy (Image-Guided SRT), the most advanced nonsurgical treatment for common skin cancer. The company partners with quality-focused dermatologists, Mohs surgeons and other physicians to bring cancer center-level radiation therapy treatment to private practices. Presented to patients as the GentleCure™ Experience, Image-Guided SRT is available from some 500 physicians nationwide, with nearly 100,000 patients having been treated. Learn more about the company at SkinCureOncology.com, and visit GentleCure.com for helpful consumer and patient information.

