Kennedy Funding Closes $2.1 Million Loan on Newly Constructed Synagogue in Ferndale, New York

The New Jersey-based lender continues to lead in funding nontraditional properties.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Funding announced the closing of a $2.1 million working capital loan to NSB Estate, LLC, for a newly constructed religious facility in Ferndale, Sullivan County, New York. The financing reflects Kennedy Funding's long-standing experience funding non-traditional real estate properties that fall outside conventional lending criteria.

Kennedy Funding, an asset-based direct private lender, closed the loan backed by a multi-level synagogue located in an upstate New York community near Bethel. The building is situated on 2-plus acres and features an attached residence for the local clergy member. Completed in 2025, the property was designed to support religious services, community gatherings, and on-site living, creating a fully integrated facility tailored to its mission.

"Specialty properties require more than a checkbox approach to lending," said Loan Officer Chase Wolfer, who worked on the transaction for Kennedy Funding. "This was a newly built religious facility with a very specific use, and our team took a comprehensive view of the asset, the location, and the borrower's objectives to structure a funding solution that truly fit."

The synagogue includes a basement level, main sanctuary floor, and partial upper level, while the attached residence provides dedicated living and support space for the clergy member. Located near State Route 55 and County Route 14, the property sits approximately 10 minutes north of Sullivan County International Airport.

For many borrowers, properties with specialized uses—such as religious facilities—can be difficult to finance. Kennedy Funding's ability to evaluate complex collateral and structure flexible financing solutions sets the firm apart in the private lending market.

"Our platform is built around understanding real estate that doesn't conform to traditional molds," said Kevin Wolfer, CEO and President of Kennedy Funding. "Whether it's a specialty-use property, land, or a complex asset, we bring experience, judgment, and consistency to every deal. That's why borrowers rely on us when conventional options fall short."

With more than $4 billion in loans closed worldwide, Kennedy Funding has financed properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, and Central and South America. The firm remains a trusted source of capital for borrowers seeking reliable financing for unique real estate assets.

"This closing reflects the way Kennedy Funding approaches every transaction," Chase Wolfer added. "We focus on understanding the asset and the bigger picture, then deliver capital in a way that supports long-term success."

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. The company's creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

Visit www.kennedyfunding.com .

SOURCE Kennedy Funding