KENNEDY-WILSON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) and Encourages KW Shareholders to Contact the Firm to Protect Their Investment

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KW) ("Kennedy-Wilson") on behalf of the company's investors.   

The investigation seeks to determine whether Kennedy-Wilson and/or the company's officers and directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties to investors in connection with recent corporate actions.  

Kennedy-Wilson shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750.  

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.   

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.    

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC

