Kenneth "Boh" Hatter Named President of Sage Growth Partners

Executive appointment underscores firm's continued growth and expanding impact across healthcare

BALTIMORE, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sage Growth Partners (Sage), a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the appointment of Kenneth "Boh" Hatter as President and Head of Marketing. This announcement comes as Sage continues to expand its national client footprint to support healthcare organizations navigating an increasingly competitive market.

Sage Growth Partners, a national healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm, today announced the appointment of Kenneth “Boh” Hatter as President and Head of Marketing. Hatter brings more than 30 years of experience as a marketing and communications executive, helping organizations strengthen brand positioning, conduct market research, scale revenue and navigate an increasingly complex healthcare landscape.

Hatter brings more than 30 years of experience as a marketing and communications executive, helping organizations strengthen brand positioning, conduct market research, scale revenue and navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Most recently, he served as Chief Marketing Officer at Sage and has been a member of the firm's ownership team since 2011.

In his new role, Hatter will focus on shaping the firm's strategic direction, accelerating growth and strengthening executive-level client relationships. He will continue to play a key role in business development and lead Sage's marketing practice.

"Boh has a unique combination of leadership talent, strategic vision and deep expertise that aligns perfectly with the needs of our firm and the expectations of our clients," said Dan D'Orazio, CEO, Sage Growth Partners. "He is the type of leader that always delivers exceptional results, builds high-performing teams, and pushes companies to become better. His record of success speaks for itself, and he continues to be a game changer for us."

Prior to his tenure at Sage, he was president and founder of Maryland-based Hatter Communications, an advertising/public relations consultancy and creative boutique firm that was recognized by AdWeek Magazine as the "hottest small agency in the country." Earlier, he was also vice president and chief marketing officer for USF&G, where he was instrumental in the creation of the USF&G Sugar Bowl, which was the first corporate sponsorship of the national event.

During his career, Hatter has partnered with numerous Fortune 50 companies as well as nationally recognized brands such as the American Red Cross, Bon Secours Health System, Coca-Cola, BASF, ABC Sports, the Archdiocese of Baltimore and Sylvan Learning Centers.

He also played a key role in Pope John Paul II's Baltimore visit in 1995, the first papal visit to Maryland. Hatter has received multiple industry honors, including multiple ADDY and Telly awards. He has served as an adjunct faculty member at Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business and Loyola University Maryland. He is a graduate of Towson University.

"I have been very fortunate to partner with some of the industry's top companies, brands and teams to make a positive impact in an ever-changing consumer world. What we are building at Sage is truly special—an organization grounded in insight, driven by results and focused on the future of healthcare. I am honored to help lead the firm into its next phase of growth, innovation, and industry impact."

For more information on Sage Growth Partners and its award-winning healthcare strategy and marketing capabilities, visit sage-growth.com.

About Sage Growth Partners

Sage Growth Partners is a healthcare growth strategy and marketing firm with deep expertise in market research, go-to market strategy, and marketing communications. Founded in 2005, the company's extensive domain experience ensures that healthcare organizations thrive amid the complexities of a rapidly changing marketplace. Sage serves clients across the full healthcare spectrum, including GE Healthcare, Press Ganey, LexisNexis, ProgenyHealth, Kyruus Health, New Jersey Brain and Spine, Philips Healthcare, Cecelia Health and Xealth. For more information, visit sage-growth.com.

For More Information

John Gonda

616-309-4888

[email protected]

SOURCE Sage Growth Partners