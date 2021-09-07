Kenra Professional® Embarks on NFT Campaign to Celebrate Launch of Nostalgic 80s Volume Spray 25

An NFT is a non-fungible token or a one-of-a-kind digital asset that is certified with proof of ownership. Designed by artist Sean McGabe, the brand's NFT features 80's inspired artwork, paying homage to the decade Volume Spray 25 debuted. There will be a total of 25 NFTs created, each sold on Rarible starting September 7th. With each purchase, brand loyalists will receive a limited-edition influencer box valued at $60+.

"We are thrilled to create and share this piece of our history, bridging modern technology in the form of NFTs with the nostalgic aesthetic of the original Volume Spray 25 launched in 1987," says Matt Lowenthal, Vice President of Marketing at Kenra Professional®. "We hope Volume Spray 25 fans love this original art as much as they do the product itself, which has been a stylist & consumer go-to for over 34 years."

As part of the brand's ongoing philanthropic efforts, all proceeds from this NFT will be donated to The Rapunzel Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping chemotherapy patients help keep their hair throughout treatment via the use of cold cap therapy. In addition to proceeds from the NFT, Kenra will be unveiling a campaign to educate consumers on cold cap therapy through a substantial brand donation, tutorials featuring cancer survivors' stories, and in-store visuals highlighting the partnership.

To learn more about the Kenra Professional® Limited Edition Volume Spray 25 (available on Amazon.com for $19.99 MSRP starting September 1st) and the NFT, as well as its campaign with The Rapunzel Project, please visit KenraProfessional.com.

About Kenra Professional®

A division of Henkel Beauty Care, Kenra Professional offers a complete range of high-performance treatment, styling and color products driven by the daily needs of stylists and the consumers they service. Rooted in a professional heritage, Kenra Professional is made up of three unique brands – Kenra, Kenra Platinum and Kenra Color; each specifically designed to address every client's need. With a passion for developing groundbreaking, technologically driven innovations, Kenra Professional strives to elevate the stylists' artistry and craft, delivering superior and reliable results. Kenra Professional is available at ULTA Beauty, Amazon and salons nationwide.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com, and on Twitter @Henkel_NA.

