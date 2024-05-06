KENT Achieves Unprecedented Milestone as a Five-Time US Best Managed Company

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT® Corporation, based in Muscatine, Iowa, has been named a 2024 US Best Managed Company. KENT is part of the inaugural cohort of fifteen Gold Standard honorees, having achieved the U.S. Best Managed Company designation for five consecutive years. Sponsored by the by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes exceptional private companies and their management teams.

"Receiving the US Best Managed Company designation for five years in a row is a tremendous honor for KENT Corporation," said Gage Kent, KENT Chairman and CEO. "We value the award's emphasis on the collective efforts of every individual within our company and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers, suppliers, and dedicated employees for their integral role in achieving this outstanding designation."

US Best Managed Companies is part of a global Deloitte Private program. Honorees are selected by an external panel of judges who evaluate applicants based on strategy, ability to execute, culture, and governance and financial performance. The program consists of organizations from more than 44 countries.

KENT is proud to stand among the elite group of companies honored with this prestigious award as we remain steadfast in our vision to become a recognized leader in creating value through innovative foods and ingredients for the whole family.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Thousands of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture, and governance/financials. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About KENT Corporation

With origins in the livestock feed business, today KENT Corporation is a diversified, family-owned company headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa (USA) with operating subsidiaries involved in corn wet milling, the production of animal feeds, and the manufacture of food, beverage, and pet products. KENT is led by third generation family member, Gage A. Kent. KENT serves customers across the world and employs approximately two thousand people in 40 locations across 20 states and seven countries.

