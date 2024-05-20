Kent Outdoors Announces Sale of Kona Bikes

SALT LAKE CITY, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Outdoors, helping people in the pursuit of outdoor adventures for more than 60 years, today announces it has closed on the sale of Kona Bikes to a group led by Kona's original founders, Dan Gerhard and Jake Heilbron. Financial details of the sale are undisclosed.

"We're pleased to announce the sale of Kona and to know that Dan and Jake are at the helm to move this well-respected brand forward and continue serving dealers and customers," said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky. "The sale of Kona is an important element of Kent's recent strategic review. It provides us with the ability to focus on and invest in our core growth brands, support key accounts, and develop new outdoor products."

"Jake and I are thrilled to once again lead and rebuild Kona," said Gerhard. "We're well positioned in the market and will continue to offer high-quality bikes with the distinct design and feel that riders expect from Kona."

Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as BOTE, HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.

