Kent Outdoors Welcomes Dave D'Angelo as Chief Supply Chain Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Outdoors, helping people in the pursuit of outdoor adventures for more than 60 years, today announces that Dave D'Angelo has joined the company as Chief Supply Chain Officer.



Dave brings over 25 years of leadership experience in manufacturing, global operations and supply chain optimization, and his past roles include executive positions with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Dick's Sporting Goods, Staples, and Reebok. Dave has a track record of driving efficiencies and global collaboration among departments, facilitating new product development and launches in the sporting goods industry, and building and leading effective teams for manufacturing, distribution and retail.

"Dave is a versatile, strategic leader with an incredible amount of experience across industries and global markets, and we're thrilled to have him join the team," said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky. "His leadership will support the entire Kent Outdoors portfolio as we continue to build and evolve for new opportunities ahead."

"Kent is an innovative company with a strong portfolio of brands, and I'm very excited to join the team and support its continued growth," said Dave.

About Kent Outdoors:

Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as BOTE, HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.

