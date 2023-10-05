Kent Outdoors Moves Headquarters to Park City, Utah

Hybrid HQ Model Will Unite Teams from Kent's 15+ Outdoor Brands While Maintaining Hub Offices in Key Locations Across the U.S.

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seawall Capital, the private equity owner of Kent Outdoors, announced today that Kent Outdoors will be relocating its headquarters to Summit County, Utah. Through an agreement with the State of Utah, Kent Outdoors projects to add 84 new, high-paying jobs over the next five years, enabling the company to continue to grow and support its employees and world-class roster of brands.

For more than 60 years, Kent Outdoors has helped the outdoor industry's leading brands scale their passions.

Originally Kent Watersports, with the acquisition of Kona Bicycles and BOTE in 2021, the company rebranded to Kent Outdoors to signify its expanded focus on the full-breadth of outdoor activities and serving America's growing passion to get outdoors. The relocation of the headquarters to Utah further demonstrates Kent's commitment to leadership in the outdoor industry, setting down roots and creating jobs in a state known for its limitless opportunities for year-round recreation.

"We're thrilled to move Kent Outdoors' headquarters to Utah to embrace the state's vibrant business environment and cherished outdoor lifestyle," said Matt Eby, Chairman of the Seawall Board of Directors. "We look forward to contributing to Utah's community, exploring its landscapes, and fostering strong partnerships with like-minded individuals and brands. This relocation signifies a new chapter for us, aligning our family of brands with Utah's dynamic spirit for mutual success."

By design, each Kent Outdoors brand will have team members at the new Utah headquarters location, while other roles and departments will remain at their original hubs. For example, the Kona Bicycles product design team will remain in Washington State. The progressive new model is designed for flexibility and versatility, and any employee can move between locations depending on company needs, current projects, seasonality and personal preference.

"This is a very exciting evolution for Kent Outdoors and will create an important center of gravity for the business as we continue to grow," added Eby. "Since our inception, the vision has been to create an environment where brands and founders can grow to their full potential. Giving our teams and brands a central location to call home will only add to the value that we can provide."

