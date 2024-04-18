Rob Otto Joins Kent Outdoors as New Chief Financial Officer

Executive Hire is Part of Company's Strategic Investment in Leadership, Innovation and Operations

SALT LAKE CITY, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Outdoors ("Kent" or the "Company"), which has been helping people in their pursuit of outdoor adventures for more than 60 years, is pleased to announce that it has added Rob Otto to the company's executive management team as the company's chief financial officer. With an exemplary track record in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) space of improving profitability and operational efficiencies along with managing integrations, Otto brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Kent team and portfolio of brands.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Rob Otto to the Kent team," said Kent Executive Chairman Lee Belitsky. "He is an experienced leader who will help guide Kent as we actively pursue new opportunities."

As a results-oriented finance leader, Otto has been recognized for his ability to rapidly interpret complex situations, formulate solutions, and make sound decisions. He possesses considerable experience implementing processes and business solutions that spur growth and improve operations and profitability.

Otto joins Kent after successfully completing the sale of RW Designs, where he served as the company's chief financial officer and chief operating officer, a wholesale and direct-to-consumer business. Prior, Otto held CFO and COO executive leadership roles at multiple CPG companies such as Z Gallerie, Hudson Jeans, Seven For All Mankind, and Affliction Holdings.

"Kent possesses some of the most recognized names and brands in the industry and it is my goal to ensure the company remains an industry leader while enhancing operational capacity and processes to ensure our facilities and people are operating at their peak," said Otto.

About Kent Outdoors

Founded in 1959 in New London, Ohio, Kent Outdoors is a diverse platform of outdoor brands with a broad product set spanning personal flotation devices, wakeboards, water skis, towable tubes, snowboards and more. The Company's portfolio of more than 15 iconic brands comprises industry- leading names such as HO/Hyperlite, Connelly, O'Brien, Liquid Force, Onyx, Aquaglide, Barefoot/Fatsac, BOTE, and Arbor Snowboards (managed by agreement with the Arbor Collective), which have all contributed to the Company's long-term success in serving a broad base of action sports participants of all ages and skill levels.

