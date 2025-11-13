KENTRO ACHIEVES CMMC LEVEL 2 CERTIFICATION

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro officially achieved its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Certification, marking a major milestone in the company's commitment to protecting sensitive government information and maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity.

This certification arrives at a pivotal time. As of November 10, 2025, CMMC Level 2 compliance became a formal requirement for new Department of Defense contracts. Without this certification, companies will be unable to bid on or retain most defense, intelligence, and homeland security work. Fewer than 500 organizations achieved full certification to date, placing Kentro among the first wave of approved companies within a field of approximately 80,000 that must meet this new standard.

The assessment process required a comprehensive third-party review by a Certified Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), evaluating Kentro's technical infrastructure, data security, and documentation practices. This certification validates Kentro's operational maturity and cybersecurity excellence, certifying that controls are documented and actively operational, continuously monitored, and fully auditable.

Why It Matters

Kentro's CMMC Level 2 certification solidifies its standing as a trusted partner to the U.S. government and the Defense Industrial Base. The achievement underscores Kentro's commitment to delivering secure, compliant, and mission-ready solutions for its federal customers.

Confirms Kentro's compliance with all 110 NIST 800-171 security controls.





Strengthens customer confidence by validating the company's cybersecurity maturity and risk management posture.





Streamlines onboarding and reduces risk for primes and agencies requiring verified cybersecurity compliance.





Positions Kentro for continued participation in Department of Defense and other federal contracts now including CMMC Level 2 under DFARS 252.204-7021.





Demonstrates Kentro's organizational maturity and readiness to operate at the highest levels of the Defense Industrial Base as CMMC evolves from a compliance requirement to a strategic differentiator. CMMC Level 2 certification is valid for three years and requires annual reaffirmation and continuous monitoring. Kentro has implemented internal audits, employee training, and proactive cybersecurity enhancements to sustain readiness and resilience across all operations.

"Earning CMMC Level 2 certification on the same day the new regulation becomes effective underscores Kentro's readiness and the strength of our security culture," said Pinakin Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Kentro. "This milestone reflects our investment in every layer of cybersecurity and reinforces the trust our customers place in us to protect their most critical missions."

