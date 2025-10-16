KENTRO PARTNERS WITH THE PFS TEAM ON THE VA INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE TRANSFORMATION 2.0 CONTRACT

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentro is proud to partner with Prometheus Federal Services (PFS) on the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Integrated Healthcare Transformation 2.0 (IHT 2.0) contract. The 10-year, $14 billion multiple-award IDIQ supports the VA's mission to transform healthcare delivery for Veterans nationwide.

This initiative will help strengthen access to care, improve coordination across health systems, and enhance outcomes for millions of Veterans and their families. By supporting the PFS Team, Kentro will contribute to a more connected, data-informed, and patient-centered healthcare environment that directly impacts the quality of life for those who have served. The IHT 2.0 contract enables the VA to expand its reach and enhance care delivery, driving measurable value for both Veterans and taxpayers.

This contract emphasizes efficient, cost-effective solutions that streamline procurement and strengthen delivery performance. These efforts ensure the VA continues to obtain the best value from its investments while empowering Veterans with the services and support they deserve.

"Kentro brings proven experience in delivering modernization and transformation programs that drive measurable outcomes for our federal customers," said Thomas Fogarty, Chief Strategy Officer at Kentro. "We are honored to work alongside the PFS Team to support the VA's sacred mission of caring for those who have served and to contribute to lasting improvements in healthcare quality, access, and innovation."

The IHT 2.0 award expands opportunities for continued collaboration with federal health organizations and diverse partners, fostering innovation and integration across critical VA initiatives. This partnership builds on Kentro's growing portfolio in federal health and reinforces its dedication to advancing systems that deliver meaningful impact for Veterans and the public.

About Kentro

Advancing the missions that the nation depends on requires an alignment between agency and technology that's more than a part of the solution, but the core of it. Our customer first approach creates a deeper understanding of mission requirements so our customers can modernize faster, realize results sooner, and pursue progress optimally. We empower agencies to navigate change with confidence, with teams of highly certified technologists, consultants, and mission experts who act proactively to prioritize customer needs and adapt to evolving mission environments. We enable more informed, more confident decisions with innovative data services and cutting-edge capabilities like AI/ML to create a clearer picture of what's next, now. In a landscape where mission alignment determines mission success, we're creating the core of a more efficient, effective, and future-ready government for everyone. Kentro. At the Core of More.

