Kentucky American Water Announces Nearly $72 Million Invested in Infrastructure Upgrades in 2025

Investments Strengthen System Reliability and Water Quality for Customers

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water announced today its 2025 summary of investments for system improvements, totaling nearly $72 million in water and wastewater system upgrades throughout its service areas in Kentucky.

"Delivering safe, clean and reliable water and wastewater service requires consistent, proactive investment in our systems," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "These investments are focused on strengthening reliability, modernizing aging infrastructure and minimizing service disruptions for our customers. By continuing to invest in our systems today, we are helping deliver resilient, high-quality service for the communities we serve well into the future."

Annual investments support critical upgrades throughout the company's water and wastewater systems, including treatment plants, tanks, pump stations, pipelines and metering equipment.

2025 infrastructure highlights include:

Kentucky River Station I Water Treatment Plant Improvements

Improvements made at the company's largest water treatment plant, located in Fayette County, allow for more efficient removal of silt and solids from the water treatment process. These upgrades are particularly impactful to the treatment plant's performance during high turbidity events on the Kentucky River, such as after significant rainfall events.

Water Main Replacements

The company allocated nearly $40 million for replacing more than 12 miles of aging or otherwise problematic water mains in Bourbon, Fayette, Owen and Scott counties. These improvements help reduce the likelihood of service interruptions, improve water flows for homes and businesses and support dependable fire protection.

Fire hydrants, valves and meters

The company allocated nearly $11 million for upgrading hydrants, meters and valves throughout the system to support reliable service.

Owenton Booster Station

The installation of a new booster pump station in Owenton, which started in 2025 and will be completed in 2026, will support enhanced water pressure for customers in northern Owen County, and improvements at the water tank located at the Owen County fairgrounds will enhance conditions to perform regular maintenance activities.

Kentucky American Water continues to make long-term investments in the communities it serves, modernizing aging infrastructure to strengthen service for residents. These proactive capital investments play a critical role in sustaining system reliability and helping to ensure high-quality water and wastewater service.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water