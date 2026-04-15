Kentucky American Water Completes Acquisition of City of Livingston Municipal Water Works System

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water announced today it has completed the acquisition of the Livingston Municipal Water Works system. The purchase of the water system, which serves approximately 162 customer connections, was approved by the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) and reflects Kentucky American Water's ongoing commitment to strengthening water infrastructure and enhancing service in communities across the state.

"We are proud to officially transition Livingston Municipal Water Works to Kentucky American Water," said Sandi Singleton, Mayor of Livingston. "We are confident that this decision will provide long-term benefits to our customers through enhanced sustainability, improved infrastructure and a continued commitment to high-quality service. Working with Kentucky American Water has felt like a true partnership, built on trust and shared goals, and I believe our customers will experience that same dedication and support."

Kentucky American Water is committed to investing over $600,000 in improvements for the Livingston water system over the next five years. Located in Rockcastle County, Livingston Municipal Water Works has provided wholesale water service for a portion of Kentucky American Water's existing Rockcastle County customers since 2018. The system will be integrated into the company's existing Rockcastle County operations.

"Kentucky American Water is committed to delivering safe, clean, reliable and affordable water service to our new customers in Livingston, just as we do for over half a million people in the Commonwealth," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "We intend to strengthen Livingston's water infrastructure to improve quality and reliability of service for customers and we look forward to being an active and impactful community partner."

Kentucky American Water will begin providing water service to Livingston customers on April 15, 2026. New customers will receive additional information in the mail from Kentucky American Water in the coming weeks to help facilitate a smooth transition. Livingston customers will be able to take advantage of the company's customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, multiple options for bill payment, as well as the company's customer assistance H2O Help to Others program for qualifying customers needing help paying their water bill.

The Kentucky PSC, which regulates the company's rates and service, approved the acquisition on February 10, 2026. Kentucky American Water will adopt the rates currently charged to the Livingston water system's customers. Any future requests to change rates must be reviewed and approved by the PSC.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook , X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Water