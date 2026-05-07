Kentucky American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation 2026 Water and Environment Grantees

Recipients include four nonprofit organizations across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic nonprofit organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Kentucky American Water today announced that four organizations have been awarded 2026 Water and Environment grants to support communities served throughout Kentucky.

"This generous support from the American Water Charitable Foundation allows us to further steward and preserve Ashland, The Henry Clay Estate's historic landscape, while deepening our commitment to environmental education and sustainability," said Jim Clark, executive director of the Henry Clay Memorial Foundation. "As a place rooted in history and community, we are proud to create opportunities for visitors of all ages to better understand the vital role water and natural resources play in our shared future."

The Water and Environment grant is part of the American Water Charitable Foundation's Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, which focuses on three pillars of giving: water, people and communities.

"Delivering safe, clean and reliable water service is our responsibility, and being engaged in the communities we serve is fundamental to our mission," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "Through the foundation's Water and Environment Grant Program, we're supporting local organizations that safeguard water resources, inspire environmental education and help build stronger communities throughout Kentucky."

2026 Water and Environment grant recipients in Kentucky include:

Bluegrass Community and Technical College Foundation Inc. , for improvements to a rooftop garden project, a student-driven urban agriculture effort dedicated to addressing campus food insecurity across all BCTC campuses.

, for improvements to a rooftop garden project, a student-driven urban agriculture effort dedicated to addressing campus food insecurity across all BCTC campuses. FoodChain Inc. , for the expansion of its classroom aquaponics program, which places small-scale aquaponics systems in classrooms, allowing students to explore water quality, conservation and sustainable food production through real-world, inquiry-based learning.

, for the expansion of its classroom aquaponics program, which places small-scale aquaponics systems in classrooms, allowing students to explore water quality, conservation and sustainable food production through real-world, inquiry-based learning. Henry Clay Memorial Foundation , to support the creation of a comprehensive public education system for Ashland's pollinator garden, transforming it into a permanent learning resource focused on pollinators, native plants and environmental stewardship.

, to support the creation of a comprehensive public education system for Ashland's pollinator garden, transforming it into a permanent learning resource focused on pollinators, native plants and environmental stewardship. Josephine Sculpture Park Inc., for pond restoration, invasive species removal, habitat management and educational signage throughout the park.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to support eligible nonprofit organizations making a meaningful impact in Kentucky," said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation. "Water and Environment grant funding supports projects focused on clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation."

Learn more about Kentucky American Water's community impact, here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About American Water Charitable Foundation

The American Water Charitable Foundation, a philanthropic non-profit organization established by American Water, focuses on three pillars of giving: Water, People, and Communities. Since 2012, the Foundation has invested over $25 million in funding through grants and matching gifts to support eligible organizations in communities served by American Water. The Foundation is funded by American Water shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. For more information, visit amwater.com/awcf.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water, with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water