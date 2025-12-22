Kentucky American Water Proudly Recognizes American Water Charitable Foundation State Strategic Impact Grant Recipients

$75,000 in funding awarded in 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., and Kentucky American Water, announced today that the Foundation awarded over $75,000 State Strategic Impact grants to 27 organizations across Central Kentucky in 2025.

"We are deeply grateful for this support from The American Water Charitable Foundation and Kentucky American Water. Eleven percent of our young people in Kentucky will experience a significant death loss before the age of 18, and these youth will often struggle in their personal and school lives," said Leila Salisbury, founder and executive director of The Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families. "This partnership with the foundation creates therapeutic experiences and ongoing peer groups to support these children and teens. With help and connection, they can experience healthier outcomes and become resilient individuals ready to contribute positively to their families and communities."

The following organizations received grant funds:

A Different World

Arbor Youth Services

Bluegrass Greensource, Inc.

CASA of Lexington

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope

Central Music Academy

Community Inspired Lexington

Elizabeth's Village

Fayette Education Foundation

Food from the Heart

Lexarts

Lexington Community Radio

Lexington Fisher House Foundation

Lexington History Museum

Lexington Humane Society

Lift Up Lexington (Operation Secret Santa)

Living Arts and Science Center

Marafiki Center

North Middletown Elementary School

Seedleaf

Special Olympics of Kentucky

The Kentucky Center for Grieving Children and Families

The Nest

Toy Chest Corporation

University of Kentucky - Louie B. Nunn Center for Oral History

YMCA of Central Kentucky

YMCA of Paris-Bourbon County

"At Kentucky American Water, giving back is at the heart of who we are," said Rob Burton, president of Kentucky American Water. "With the support of the American Water Charitable Foundation, we're honored to work alongside diverse organizations across our footprint—creating opportunities, strengthening communities, and ensuring that every family has access to the resources they need to thrive."

The State Strategic Impact grant is part of the 2025 Keep Communities Flowing Grant Program, focusing on three pillars of giving: Water, People and Communities. State Strategic Impact grants support high-impact projects and initiatives throughout American Water's national footprint.

"The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to partner with organizations that align with Kentucky American Water and support the organizations working to make Central Kentucky a great place to live and work," said Carrie Williams, president of the American Water Charitable Foundation.

