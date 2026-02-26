Kentucky American Water to Upgrade Water Infrastructure on Leawood Drive with $630,000 Investment

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water is investing approximately $630,000 to upgrade critical water infrastructure on Leawood Dr. in Lexington, replacing approximately a half mile of aging water main to help ensure continued reliability, water quality and fire protection for customers. The project will replace a 6-inch water main installed in the 1960s with a new 8‑inch ductile iron main.

This investment is part of the company's ongoing commitment to strengthen water infrastructure to support reliable service and consistent water quality over time. By making planned investments in infrastructure, Kentucky American Water helps reduce the likelihood of service interruptions, improves water flows for homes and businesses and supports dependable fire protection for the community. These improvements are designed to deliver long-term value by reinforcing the system customers rely on every day.

Construction is now underway. Crews will typically work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout construction, and crews will work directly with customers to accommodate driveway access as needed.

In areas where excavation is required, temporary surface restoration will be provided. Permanent restoration will be completed once the soil has time to settle and weather permits.

Work will be performed by local, qualified contractor Lagco, Inc., with traffic control coordinated in partnership with local authorities. Motorists are advised to use caution near work zones, follow posted signage, and expect some construction-related noise during active work hours. Emergency vehicle and local access will be maintained at all times. Daily site cleanup will occur, and driveway, sidewalk, and landscaping restoration will be completed upon project conclusion.

