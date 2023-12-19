KENTUCKY SPECIAL PARENT INVOLVEMENT NETWORK OFFERING FREE 'BRIDGE THE GAP IN SPECIAL EDUCATION' VIRTUAL SEMINARS

Grant from WellCare helps fund training for parents of children with disabilities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kentucky Special Parent Involvement Network (KY-SPIN), a statewide non-profit organization that links families and individuals with disabilities to valuable resources that will enable them to live productive and fulfilling lives, is offering two free seminars to provide in-depth training for professionals and parents of children with disabilities.

The seminars will be presented via Zoom, on Jan. 11 and Jan. 27, 2024, from 9am-5pm (EST).

The seminars are part of a statewide series, sponsored in part by WellCare of Kentucky, a whole-owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, (NYSE: CNC).

"This seminar provides a place for parents of children with disabilities to come and receive trainings on issues they are facing and the tools to aid in their child's development," said WellCare's Plan President, Corey Ewing. "WellCare is pleased to be able to sponsor these trainings that support families in Kentucky."

Registrants can choose to attend all sessions or individual sessions.

KY-SPIN's Bridging the Gap in Special Education Training agenda:

9-10am (EST) - Building Partnerships
10-10:30am - Overview of Section 504, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) & Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act (IDEA) 2004
10:30am-12pm - Overview of Special Education Process (IDEA Part B: ages 3-21) – Individualized Education Program (IEP)
12-12:30pm -Lunch break
12:30-2:30pm - Individualized Education Program (IEP) Continued
2:30-3pm - IDEA Procedural Safeguards & Dispute Resolution
3-4pm 504 - Plan Overview
4-5pm - Individual Health Plan (IHP) 

To register, visit kyspin.com or call 800-525-7746.

About KY-SPIN
Kentucky Special Parent Involvement Network (KY-SPIN) is a statewide non-profit organization. The mission of KY-SPIN, Inc. is to link families and individuals with disabilities to valuable resources that will enable them to live productive, fulfilling lives. For more information, please visit www.kyspin.com.

About WellCare Kentucky
WellCare of Kentucky provides government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors, and individuals with complex needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans across the state. WellCare is a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives. For more information, please visit wellcare.com/kentucky.

