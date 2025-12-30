Kentucky's US Senate Candidate Mike Faris is Leading the Way With the Tax-Free HSA

LEXINGTON, Ky., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faris declares, "In July, I announced I supported larger tax-free HSAs for all Americans. On November 12th, President Trump announced his demand that federal funds be directed to Americans' tax-free HSAs, and the government shutdown ended within hours. This shows the power of the tax-free HSA. After two months, the Democrats have not issued a negative word on the HSA. That's respect! The tax-free HSA has become bipartisan and is the centerpiece of the America First agenda."

Faris argues that the income-based tax credits in Obamacare are impractical because people cannot accurately forecast their income a year ahead. While millionaires receive tax benefits for employer-sponsored insurance, Obamacare caps benefits at couples with annual incomes of only $84,000. Faris supports President Trump's 2017 age-based tax credits because they ensure everyone qualifies. He updates the credits to: $3,000 for individuals 30 and under, and $100 more for each year thereafter. A 50-year-old would get $5,000, and a 60-year-old would get $6,000 in all states. Faris explains, "Again, the Obamacare tax credits are unworkable because a 60-year-old couple in Charleston, West Virginia, earning $84,000 annually, receives $47,000, and a Kentucky couple earning $85,000 receive nothing."

Rand Paul was elected to the Senate in 2010 with a promise to repeal Obamacare. Faris warns, "Paul led the opposition to President Trump's reform in 2017 calling it Obamacare-Lite. Instead of supporting President Trump, Rand Paul saved Obamacare, and Americans are suffering by paying for overpriced Obamacare and facing job-lock with employer-based health insurance."

Mike Faris and Senator Rand Paul fundamentally disagree. Rand Paul mistakenly believes that larger employers have lower premiums. "This is ridiculous," said Faris, "The Kentucky Employee Health Plan (KEHP) for state employees' premiums are $30,000 annually for family coverage on the LivingWell PPO, with $3,150 owed for a hospitalization. President Trump's Short-Term Medical (STM), which lasts for three years, costs $7,000 with a $5,000 deductible. President Trump's low-cost Individual STM is over 75% less than Rand Paul's largest employer group in Kentucky."

Mike Faris's age-based tax credits fulfill President Trump's vision. President Trump said he wants the trillions of federal dollars to go directly into Americans' tax-free HSAs, so they can purchase better insurance at lower prices and save the difference. The 30-year-old Kentucky couple with two children qualifies for a $12,000 family credit, and the Trump STM cost of $7,000 is covered, leaving $5,000 remaining in their HSA for their deductible, should they need it. Unspent HSA funds grow tax-free and are dedicated to retirement healthcare expenses.

The HSA dynamics lift the high cost of health insurance off the backs of America's employers and workers and trigger prosperity. State employees pay $9,000 annually for family coverage, and the state of Kentucky pays the $21,000 balance. When Trump's age-based tax credits pay the cost, the state of Kentucky saves $21,000 annually per employee. The employees save their $9,000 price and have $5,000 remaining in their HSA at the bank. The employer saves $21,000, and the employee saves $14,000. The only loser is President Trump's bloodsucking insurance companies.

The HSA is so powerful that all employees will vote for Republican reform to get the voluntary federal HSA deposit option. Mike Faris predicts that age-based subsidies and HSAs will unravel the heart of the socialists' agenda. Employers may shift a portion of their savings into employer HSA deposits to eliminate their payroll tax and workers' compensation expense. Employees earn HSA funds tax-free.

"President Trump is right about giving all subsidies to Americans in their tax-free HSAs," insists Faris, "The best tax cut is no taxes and it's time for everyone's HSA."

