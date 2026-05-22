Kenwood Vineyards Returns to Sonoma Roots with local family ownership

KENWOOD, Calif., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenwood Vineyards has always been shaped by the land, the people, and the deep agricultural history of Sonoma Valley.

More than 120 years ago, the first harvest took place on this property—long before the region was known around the world for the wines it produces today. Those early wines were part of a broader farming tradition that defined this valley: family-run, hands-on, and closely tied to the rhythms of the land.

Historic 1906 tasting room barn.

Today, that legacy comes full circle.

With Kenwood back in local family ownership under The Heck Family, the winery begins a new chapter guided by its founding values: stewardship of the land, respect for craftsmanship, and a deep connection to Sonoma Valley.

This moment isn't about changing what Kenwood is. It's about returning to what it has always been at its core: a Sonoma-grown winery with roots in the community and a long-standing commitment to hospitality and quality.

We are proud to carry that legacy forward, staying grounded in what matters most: authenticity, hospitality, and a deep connection to this place.

And now, we are opening our doors again.

As the tasting room reopens in mid-May, we look forward to welcoming guests back to experience Kenwood in a more personal way, sharing wines shaped by this valley, and a story that continues to evolve where it all began.

This is more than a visit. It is a return to Sonoma history—and to Kenwood's next chapter.

SOURCE Kenwood Vineyards