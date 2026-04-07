Restoring a Sonoma Original: Heck Reacquires Kenwood Vineyards

Heck doubles down on Sonoma heritage and vineyard-driven wines.

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a moment when many wineries are exercising caution, Gary Heck is taking a decidedly long view. The owner of F. Korbel & Bros. has reacquired Kenwood Vineyards from Pernod Ricard after more than a decade, returning the historic Sonoma estate to local stewardship and reaffirming its vineyard-driven foundations.

"People might look at this moment and ask, 'Is he crazy?'" said Heck. "But the real question is: if you believe in Sonoma, in vineyard-driven wines, in authenticity—how could you not do this right now?"

Since its founding in 1970, Kenwood Vineyards has been guided by a philosophy that places vineyards at the forefront, crafting wines that express the distinct character of Sonoma County's diverse appellations. With its return to Heck's portfolio, that vision is set to be brought back into sharper focus—centered on thoughtful vineyard sourcing, appellation clarity, and wines that speak with precision and a sense of place. The move reflects a quiet confidence in enduring values: provenance, quality, and a commitment to the long term.

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for the wine industry, as shifting consumer behavior and continued consolidation reshape the landscape, revealing rare opportunities for those willing to act with conviction.

"Great brands with enduring heritage rarely hit the market," Heck added. "Kenwood is one of them, and we're going to remind everyone why it has mattered for so long."

Now part of Heck's Sonoma-based portfolio alongside F. Korbel & Bros., Kenwood Vineyards enters its next chapter with a renewed focus on its vineyard-driven identity and the enduring character of Sonoma.

About Korbel

Founded in 1882 in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley, Korbel Champagne Cellars is the United States' leading producer of méthode champenoise champagne. Owned and operated by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel crafts a range of California champagnes, select still wines, and one of the nation's most respected brandies. Known for quality, craftsmanship, and its presence at American celebrations for over 140 years, Korbel continues to uphold its legacy as a pioneering and iconic producer in the wine and spirits industry.

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Korbel is a registered trademark. ©2026 F. Korbel & Bros. All rights reserved.

Contact: Margie Healy | 707-824-7715 | [email protected]

SOURCE Kenwood Vineyards