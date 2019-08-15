Kenya Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2016-2025: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour & Risk
The mobile payment industry in Kenya is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% to reach US$ 125,367.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.
Mobile payment in Kenya has recorded slower growth in recent quarters driven by lower than expected economic growth. Mobile payment has a high penetration in Kenya. As a result, macroeconomic factors affect the industry, unlike other markets where the industry is still in early growth stage. However, overall the author expects mobile payment industry in Kenya to continue to diversify into high value purchase segments. This will be driven by increased adoption in B2B segment and high value retail purchase segment. Despite growth of mobile payment slowing down, the segment has outperformed other payment channels such as card payment.
This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Kenya. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Kenya.
Key Topics Covered:
1 About this Report
2 Kenya Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
3 Kenya Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
4 Kenya Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel
5 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
6 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
7 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
8 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
9 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
10 Kenya Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
11 Kenya Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
12 Kenya Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
13 Kenya Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
14 Kenya Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
15 Kenya Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
16 Kenya Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
17 Kenya Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
18 Kenya Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
19 Kenya Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
20 Kenya Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
21 Kenya Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
22 Kenya Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
23 Kenya Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
24 Kenya Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
25 Kenya Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
26 Kenya Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
27 Kenya Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
28 Kenya International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
29 Kenya Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
30 Kenya Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories
31 Kenya Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
32 Kenya Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
33 Kenya Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
34 Kenya Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
35 Kenya P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories
36 Kenya Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
Companies Mentioned
- M-Pesa
- Equitel
- Airtel Money
- Orange Money
- Tangaza Pesa
- MobiKash
