Kenya Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities Databook 2016-2025: Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P Transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour & Risk

The mobile payment industry in Kenya is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% to reach US$ 125,367.4 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 15.7% during 2018-2025.



Mobile payment in Kenya has recorded slower growth in recent quarters driven by lower than expected economic growth. Mobile payment has a high penetration in Kenya. As a result, macroeconomic factors affect the industry, unlike other markets where the industry is still in early growth stage. However, overall the author expects mobile payment industry in Kenya to continue to diversify into high value purchase segments. This will be driven by increased adoption in B2B segment and high value retail purchase segment. Despite growth of mobile payment slowing down, the segment has outperformed other payment channels such as card payment.



This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment/mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Kenya. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.



It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Kenya.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Kenya Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Kenya Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Kenya Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



6 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



7 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



8 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



9 Kenya Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



10 Kenya Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



11 Kenya Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



12 Kenya Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



13 Kenya Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



14 Kenya Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



15 Kenya Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



16 Kenya Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



17 Kenya Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



18 Kenya Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



19 Kenya Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



20 Kenya Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



21 Kenya Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



22 Kenya Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



23 Kenya Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



24 Kenya Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



25 Kenya Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



26 Kenya Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



27 Kenya Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



28 Kenya International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025



29 Kenya Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025



30 Kenya Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Kenya Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



32 Kenya Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



33 Kenya Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



34 Kenya Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025



35 Kenya P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Kenya Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



M-Pesa

Equitel

Airtel Money

Orange Money

Tangaza Pesa

MobiKash

