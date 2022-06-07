Kenya Telecommunications Industry Report 2022 Featuring Telkom Kenya, Safaricom, Airtel, MTN, Vodacom, Jamii Telecommunications, & The East African Marines Systems

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Telecommunications Industry in Kenya 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the telecommunications industry in Kenya and includes information on the state and size of the industry, the major players, infrastructure development and technology rollouts, major developments and factors that influence the sector.

There are profiles of 23 companies including major players such as Telkom Kenya, Safaricom and Airtel, South African companies in Kenya such as MTN and Vodacom, data communications services companies such as Jamii Telecommunications and underseas cable companies such as The East African Marines Systems.

The Kenyan telecommunications industry connected people and facilitated online learning, remote work, ecommerce and financial services during the pandemic. In response to the surge in demand for mobile voice, data and internet services, telecommunications companies are rolling out infrastructure countrywide. Kenya launched 5G trials in March 2021, becoming the second country in Africa to do so, after South Africa. Kenya is the world's largest provider of mobile money services.

Infrastructure Development

The development of telecommunications network infrastructure was limited by operating constraints and supply chain disruptions linked to the pandemic, but new projects have been initiated since 2021 including a rural tower expansion project, the installation of 4G towers and the rollout of fibre infrastructure. The telecoms industry continues to increase coverage, focusing on bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas.

Trends

Mobile phones are the main platform for voice and data connectivity. Despite the availability of relatively cheap smartphones, a large section of the population is unable to afford 3G- and 4G-enabled devices and still relies on 2G devices. Internet services are becoming more accessible, and there is strong demand for digital services and cashless payments for financial transactions.

There is a shift from voice to data, and voice and data prices are coming down. Safaricom remains the dominant player with the lion's share of the mobile subscription market, mobile broadband market and mobile money market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY PROFILE



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

3.4. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



4. LOCAL

4.1. Key Trends

4.2. Notable Players

4.3. Corporate Actions

4.4. Regulations

4.5. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. COVID -19

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Frequency Spectrum Management

7.4. Government Support

7.5. Infrastructure

7.6. Corruption

7.7. Cyber Security

7.8. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

7.9. Labour

7.10. Environmental Concerns



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable Indigenous and Foreign Players

Company Profiles

Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd

Dimension Data Solutions East Africa Ltd

DT One Fixed and Mobile Pte Ltd

East African Marines Systems Ltd (The)

Eaton Towers Ltd

Echotel International Kenya Ltd

Ericsson Kenya Ltd

FiberLink Ltd

Finserve Africa Ltd

Huawei Investment & Holding Co Ltd

Jamii Telecommunication Ltd

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Kenya Ltd

Mawingu Networks Ltd

MTN Business Kenya Ltd

NewTelco South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Poa Internet Kenya Ltd

Safaricom PLC

Sea Submarine Communications Ltd

Space Engineering Ltd

Telkom Kenya Ltd

Vodacom Group Ltd

Wananchi Group Kenya Ltd

ZTE ( Kenya ) Ltd





