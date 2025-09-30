Kenya, Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire Partner with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies to Build Coordinated National Care Frameworks for Sickle Cell Care

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, the Ministries of Health of Kenya and Côte d'Ivoire, together with Uganda's Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC) under the stewardship of the Uganda Ministry of Health, have signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT).

This unprecedented alignment signals a bold step to building coordinated national frameworks to address sickle cell disease (SCD), one of Africa's most urgent yet long-neglected public health challenges. By working together across nations, this alignment aims to improve quality of life for people living with SCD and reduce the high rates of child mortality.

SCD affects an estimated 7.74 million people globally, with nearly 80% of cases occurring in sub-Saharan Africa.[1] In Africa, between 50% and 80% of infants born with SCD die before reaching their 5th birthday.[2] And in some West African countries, SCD is responsible for up to 16% of all deaths in children under 5.[3] Despite this scale of prevalence, child mortality risk and population-level impact, coordinated investment and action have remain limited, until now.

Shared frameworks for action

The MoUs support the development and implementation of a comprehensive disease management framework to strengthen national health systems and improve outcomes for people with SCD. Each signatory brings distinct strengths: the Ministry of Health's stewardship of healthcare infrastructure, policy and national standards; the JCRC's long-standing role as a government-funded research and implementation center; and Terumo BCT's expertise in medical technologies.

Areas of collaboration include:

Increasing public awareness to reduce stigma and promote early intervention, such as early diagnosis and effective disease management.

Enhancing facility capacity and healthcare worker training using advanced technologies.

Conducting joint research to shape care strategies and standards.

Integrating SCD into national health systems for long-term sustainability.

Mobilizing resources to ensure adequate disease management.

Voices of commitment

"These partnerships are about providing more people the care they deserve," said Antoinette Gawin, President and CEO, Terumo BCT. "By working side by side with national partners, we can strengthen the blood supply, advance sickle cell care and help build a more resilient health system that endures."

"This is a blueprint for action," said Dr. Cissy Kityo Mutuluuza, Executive Director, Joint Clinical Research Centre (JCRC), Uganda. "By generating data, building evidence and applying it at scale, we will finally change outcomes for millions of African families living with sickle cell disease."

"Together with our African partners, we are laying the groundwork for durable disease management systems and declaring that sickle cell disease is no longer an invisible burden," said Professor Mamadou SAMBA, Director General of Health and Public Hygiene at the Ministry of Health, Public Hygiene, and Universal Health Coverage Cote d'Ivoire. "National frameworks provide the foundation for sustainable results."

"Blood is a cornerstone of health systems, underpinning lifesaving interventions across a wide range of clinical needs. From the management of sickle cell disease crises to the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage, trauma care and complex surgeries, an adequate and safe blood supply is indispensable. Ensuring a consistent and sustainable availability of blood and blood products is therefore not only a matter of clinical necessity but also our policy priority for strengthening health system resilience," said the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Medical Services in the Ministry of Health Kenya, Dr. Ouma Oluga. "These MoUs are a commitment to resilient care that can save children's lives and offer a better future for people living with sickle cell disease."

"Our team in Africa is honored to work alongside governments and public-private partners across the continent. Together, we can put the objectives of these MoUs into practice: building sustainable care pathways and embedding sickle cell disease into national health agendas," added Eyong Ebai, General Manager, Africa, Terumo BCT.

Building on regional presence

These memoranda mark a new chapter in Terumo BCT's longstanding engagement across Africa. Since opening its regional office in 2018, the company has built a team that lives and works alongside the communities it serves, ensuring solutions are shaped by local insight.

With this new alignment, Kenya, Uganda, Côte d'Ivoire and Terumo BCT are sending a powerful message: sickle cell disease is a national priority — and coordinated frameworks are the path to lasting impact.

###

References

World Health Organization. Sickle-cell disease. Accessed September 19, 2025. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/sickle-cell-disease



Integrated African Health Observatory and World Health Organization, African Region. Analytical Fact Sheet: May 2024. Sickle cell disease: The silent killer in Africa. Accessed September 19, 2025. https://files.aho.afro.who.int/afahobckpcontainer/production/files/Regional_Factsheet_on_Sickle_Cell_Disease_EN.pdf



Streetly A. Screening infants for sickle cell disease in sub-Saharan Africa: starting the journey to a sustainable model in primary care. Lancet Haematol. 2020;7(7):e503-e504. doi:10.1016/S2352-3026(20)30180-0

About Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies (Terumo BCT) is a medical technology company. Our products, software and services enable customers to collect and prepare blood and cells to help treat challenging diseases and conditions. Our employees worldwide believe in the potential of blood and cells to do even more for patients than they do today. This belief inspires our innovation and strengthens our collaboration with customers.

Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies' customers include blood centers, hospitals, therapeutic apheresis clinics, cell collection and processing organizations, researchers and private medical practices. Our customers are based in over 160 countries across the globe. We have 750+ granted patents, with more than 150 additionally pending.

We have global headquarters in Lakewood, Colorado, U.S.A., along with four regional headquarters, eight manufacturing sites and six innovation and development centers across the globe. Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies is a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation (TSE: 4543), a global leader in medical technology. www.terumobct.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2783326/Terumo_Logo.jpg