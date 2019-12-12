Kenzie Academy Expands Internationally, Opens Campus in Brazil

CURITIBA, Brazil, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenzie Academy , an online and in-person college alternative that creates jobs for tomorrow's economy by providing technology training to anyone looking to accelerate their career, today announced that it is expanding its geographic footprint internationally, opening a campus in Curitiba, Brazil.

Kenzie Academy has enrolled over 500 students in the U.S. on their physical campus in Indianapolis and online, equipping learners with the job-ready skills needed to succeed in the digital economy. Founded in July 2017, Kenzie is training untapped tech talent in the American Heartland by providing affordable financing options and job-focused education that accommodates modern-day students looking to learn digital skills to propel their career forward.

Beginning in January 2020, Kenzie is bringing its scalable virtual classroom model to Brazilians that have been shut out of opportunities in the digital economy. Kenzie's proven curriculum will provide Brazilians with project-based digital training that leads directly to jobs in the technology sector, helping tackle Brazil's severe tech talent shortage , with an estimated 150,000 unfilled tech jobs by 2024.

Kenzie's success in the United States makes it well-positioned to emulate these efforts in Brazil, creating new pools of tech talent to help students land in-demand tech jobs while filling hiring needs for employers.

"Today, we're opening a new door to upskill Brazil's workforce. As the global economy becomes increasingly digital, local communities will need developers ready to provide agile problem-solving skills to companies in need," said Kenzie CEO, Chok Ooi, "Kenzie is already changing the careers and lives of students in the U.S. With this expansion, we're bringing the same level of access to Brazil."

"Kenzie's Curitiba location will support local job growth in for Brazilian students, offering them a pathway out of declining industries and lower wage jobs," said Daniel Soifer Kriger who's leading the launch of Kenzie Brazil.

As part of this expansion to Brazil, Kenzie is working Ebanx, a Brazilian unicorn, along with local tech companies including Bcredi, James Delivery, Social Wave, Banco Bari, and CPlug as anchor employers who will help Kenzie Brazil students with the possibility of job placements following graduation.

In the last year alone, Kenzie's announced a $7.8 million Series A raise followed by a $100 million investment in student funding to grow its offering to thousands of students. With the goal of bringing tech opportunities to untapped talent everywhere, Kenzie's international expansion is a natural step forward.

For additional information about Kenzie Academy in Brazil, please visit www.kenzie.academy.br .

About Kenzie Academy

Kenzie Academy is a college alternative that creates jobs for tomorrow's economy by providing technology training to anyone looking to accelerate their career. Kenzie's one-year project-based curriculum in Software Engineering and UX Engineering was created by industry practitioners and designed to parallel today's workplace, providing students with an industry aligned experience that leads directly to rewarding careers in technology. Employers are struggling to find workforce-ready job candidates because traditional four-year universities and short-term bootcamps aren't adequate preparation for long-term career success. With roots in Indianapolis and remote students in over 40 states, Kenzie is solving this problem by training untapped talent in Middle America and throughout the U.S., connecting employers with candidates equipped with the skills they need. With an affordable price point and financing options that make education accessible for all, Kenzie Academy is closing the opportunities gap for Americans that have been left behind by today's economy. For additional information about Kenzie Academy, please visit www.kenzie.academy .

