Keratin Market to Grow by USD 1.40 billion | Rising Applicability of Keratin in Wound Treatments to Drive Growth | Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

The rising applicability of keratin in wound treatments is one of the key factors driving the global keratin market growth. For example, keratin proteins derived from ovine wool have a wide range of applications in acute wound care management. They also help in treating several skin disorders such as epidermolysis bullosa. Furthermore, keratin dressings are very effective in healing wounds and tissue recovery. They release keratin peptides into the wound, which activate keratinocytes in the affected area. This leads to proliferation and migration of fibroblasts, production of collagen, and formation of granulation tissue, thus resulting in effective healing of the wound. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global keratin market during the forecast period.

The stringent regulations in the cosmetics industry will challenge the global keratin market growth. For instance, in the US, the FDA regulates the cosmetics industry under the regulatory authority of FDCA. In India, the Department of Health and Family Welfare enforces various regulations in the cosmetics industry. Failure to comply with these regulations can result in product recalls at any stage of the supply chain. This poses a severe threat to the cosmetics industry. This, in turn, will negatively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Analysis

Technavio's analysis of the keratin market is based on the detailed insight of key market players, including strategic movements such as R&D collaborations, product launches, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships.

Akola Chemicals Ltd.

BASF SE

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL

Croda International Plc

GREENTECH SA

ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd.

Keraplast Technologies LLC

Keratin Express

Lonza Group Ltd.

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Organic Beauty Solution Inc.

Proteina

Rejuvenol

Symrise AG

The Roxlor Group

TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Wella Operations US LLC

The keratin market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the keratin market in major regions - APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

in major regions - APAC, , , , and and Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

Analysis of the keratin industry and its segments in the market

industry and its segments in the market Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities, parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

Technological developments

Predicted opportunities

Market driving trends

Consumer preferences

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Government regulations

Other developments

Keratin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.40 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Akola Chemicals Ltd., BASF SE, Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Cobiosa Industrias Asociadas SL, Croda International Plc, GREENTECH SA, ICHIMARU PHARCOS Co. Ltd., Keraplast Technologies LLC, Keratin Express, Lonza Group Ltd., MakingCosmetics Inc., Organic Beauty Solution Inc., Proteina, Rejuvenol, Symrise AG, The Roxlor Group, TORFO wellness Pvt. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Wella Operations US LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

