Kerrigan Kahl Named Managing Director of USEBSG California Partner Firm

ISELIN, N.J., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group (USEBSG), a division of U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners (USRBP), announced today that Kerrigan Kahl has been named Managing Director of partner firm, Chimienti & Associates. Based in Visalia, California, Chimienti & Associates is a Voluntary Benefits Managing General Agency that provides product and service solutions nationally to benefits brokers, consultants, employers, and government agencies.

Kerrigan Kahl has extensive sales and management experience in the employee benefits industry in both core and voluntary markets. Prior to joining USEBSG, he held leadership roles in organizations including Keenan & Associates, Ameritas Group, and Delta Dental, where he was responsible for managing sales and producers for multiple offices, as well as large blocks of Core, Dental and Vision business.

Kerrigan will be managing the sales and operations of Chimienti & Associates and will assume the role of Managing Partner upon the retirement of Toney Chimienti, President and CEO of the firm.

"This is a great opportunity to build on and from the excellent foundation that Mr. Chimienti developed. I look forward to the many new partners and resources to draw from to enhance our current clients' programs, new income streams for our brokers, and creating many new relationships," said Kerrigan.

"Kerrigan brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our operations in California. USEBSG and Chimienti & Associates are committed to providing exceptional service to our clients, brokers, and partners, and we will continue to innovate by bringing new and unique products and services to the market. With Kerrigan's leadership, we are excited to continue and build upon the legacy that Toney Chimienti built and expand our services to brokers and public sector clients," said Courtney Munoz, USRBP Senior Vice President-Western Division.

About U.S. Employee Benefits Services Group

U. S. Employee Benefits Services Group, a division of U.S. Retirement & Benefits Partners, with headquarters in Iselin, NJ, is one of the nation's largest independent, national financial services firms specializing in employee benefit and employer-sponsored retirement plans in the K-12 public school, governmental, corporate, and non-profit markets. USRBP serves over 2.5 million participants through 44 regional Partner Firms. For more information, visit www.usebsg.com.

