Kerrin Laz Hosts Fifth Annual "Winter Wine & Food Fête" Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

Alzheimer's Association

12 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Popular Wine Country Event Raises Critical Funds for Cutting-edge Alzheimer's Research and Support Services for Families in Northern California Facing Alzheimer's

Dates announced for 2024 Inspire Napa Valley three-day Spring Wine Weekend; May 3-5, 2024

YOUNTVILLE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine industry tastemaker Kerrin Laz hosted the fifth annual Winter Wine & Food Fête on December 9. The Fête brings the grand total of the Inspire Napa Valley series, which features events in the spring and winter, to more than $6 million to support the Alzheimer's Association.

More than 250 guests gathered at The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone and enjoyed a world-class VIP lunch followed by a walk-around wine tasting. Curated by Laz, founder and proprietor of K. LAZ WINE COLLECTION, the lunch highlighted current and library offerings shared by vintners and winemakers from Abreu Vineyards, Bryant Estate, Dalla Valle Vineyards

LAZ Wine, Realm Cellars, Screaming Eagle, VHR, Vine Hill Ranch, followed by a walk-around wine tasting from 37 of California's most exceptional vintners and winemakers.

"The incredible generosity of my family, friends and fellow winemakers is a testament to our shared commitment to one day live in a world without Alzheimer's disease," said Inspire Napa Valley founder Kerrin Laz. She added, "In memory of my mother and in honor of the millions of families facing this cruel disease, I am confident that our combined efforts through Inspire Napa Valley, and with the help of the Alzheimer's Association, we will make that day a reality."

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and in California alone, there are more than 690,000 people aged 65 and older living with the disease. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends serve as Alzheimer's caregivers, including more than 1.3 million Californians providing unpaid care to a loved one with Alzheimer's.

During the Winter Wine & Food Fête, Laz announced the 2024 Inspire Napa Valley three-day wine weekend taking place May 3-5, 2024. The Inspire Napa Valley Spring Wine Weekend offers wine enthusiasts, philanthropists and industry leaders a unique opportunity to mingle with Napa Valley's top vintners and winemakers. Honorary committee members include: Antonio Galloni, Brad Grimes, Ray Isle, Francoise Peschon, and Samantha Rudd. Steering committee members include: Bettina Bryant, Blakesley Chappellet, Scott Gould, Wendi Green, Juan Mercado, Josh Phelps, Shannon Staglin, and Elizabeth Vianello.

Tickets will be available in early 2024 for the Inspire Napa Valley three-day wine weekend. To learn more, visit inspirenapavalley.org.

Founded in 2017, Inspire Napa Valley is a world-class fundraising series that has raised over $6 million to support the Alzheimer's Association. The winter and spring events bring together wine enthusiasts, industry and community leaders to help advance research to end Alzheimer's and enhance care and support services for all affected by the disease.

PHOTO SELECTS: Link HERE

PHOTO CREDIT: Alzheimer's Association | Photographer: Bob McClenahan

About Inspire Napa Valley
Founded in 2017 by Kerrin Laz, Inspire Napa Valley (INV) is committed to inspiring change in the Napa Valley by bringing wine enthusiasts and industry leaders together to advance research to end Alzheimer's and dementia and enhance care for those living with the disease. INV raises critical funds to help families in Northern California struggling with Alzheimer's care, and it will help fund cutting-edge research nationwide. For more information, visit inspirenapavalley.org.

 About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

SOURCE Alzheimer's Association

