Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation and National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc. Receive Anthem Award for Ride with Kenny Program

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation in partnership with the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc. (NKFL), announced today their groundbreaking initiative, Ride with Kenny has received an Anthem Award for its pioneering program. The program enables social workers across Louisiana to schedule non-emergency medical transportation for patients who require dialysis—removing a major obstacle to care and helping some of the state's most vulnerable citizens live healthier, more stable lives.

Kerry W. Kirby & Melinda M. Kirby - Founders of The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation

Presented by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards is the world's leading social-impact award program, created to elevate the growing importance of social good in today's cultural landscape. Now in its fifth year, the competition drew thousands of entries from 42 countries, honoring mission-driven work across health, human rights, the environment, responsible technology, and climate. This year's honorees included global influencers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton, and Katie Couric for their contributions sparking change around the world.

"This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the Winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "This year's winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today."

Since launching in July 2024, Ride with Kenny has supplied more than 1,360 rides to roughly 680 patients—each one representing a lifeline to health, dignity, and hope. By preventing missed treatments, the program helps reduce hospitalization risk by up to 40% and mortality by as much as 25% (Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, June 2025). Funded by a multi-year grant from the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, the Ride with Kenny program delivers a crucial link to dialysis appointments through its collaboration with Uber Health for HIPAA-compliant rides.

"This award underscores the critical truth we see every day: access to reliable transportation saves lives," stated Torie Kranze, CEO of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc. "Ride with Kenny is transforming kidney care in Louisiana by ensuring patients never have to choose between getting to treatment and surviving. We are profoundly grateful to Kerry and Melinda Kirby for their extraordinary generosity and vision. Their commitment has not only made this program possible—it is delivering measurable, life-changing impact for families across our state."

The Ride with Kenny initiative is a heartfelt tribute to Kenneth Fredrick Kirby, one of the first dialysis patients in Louisiana. Affectionately known as Kenny, he was a beloved son, devoted husband, and loving father to Kerry W. Kirby and Karen Kirby Lasseigne. Kenny proudly served in the United States Army and later joined the Louisiana State Police, where he carried out his duties with unwavering integrity and dedication. After a long and courageous battle with chronic kidney disease, the illness ultimately claimed his life at the young age of 33. His legacy now lives on through a mission that brings hope, healing, and access to care for others in need.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition," said Kerry W. Kirby, philanthropist and co-founder of the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation. "Ride with Kenny was born from a place of loss, love, and a determination to ensure no family faces the obstacles my father did. Melinda and I are truly grateful to the Anthem Awards for shining a light on this mission, and to the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc. team for being such extraordinary partners."

About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation

About the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc.: The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana, Inc. (NKFL) is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis and transplantation. The NKFL provides vital patient and community services, conducts extensive public and professional education, advocates for patients through legislative action, and supports local kidney research to identify new treatments. NKFL relies on individual and corporate donations, business partnerships, foundation and government grants and special event revenue. More than 81 cents of each dollar donated to the NKFL goes directly to support its programs and services. Learn more at: Kidneyla.org

