Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation Renews Commitment to Empowering Individuals with Developmental Disabilities Through Ongoing Support for STARC of Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, in partnership with STARC of Louisiana (STARC), announced today its renewed commitment to empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through continued funding and advocacy. This year's support is highlighted at STARC's signature fundraising event, The Community Wins Annual Charity Golf Tournament, which brings together community leaders, supporters, and advocates to champion inclusion, opportunity, and dignity for those served by the organization.

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby

As an unwavering demonstration of their ongoing commitment, the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation provided a grant to support the tournament from the first drive to the final putt, sponsoring all 18 holes on the golf course. This contribution not only ensured the event's success but also reflected the Foundation's deep care for STARC's mission and the individuals and families who rely on its life-changing programs.

Mark Baham, Executive Director, STARC of Louisiana stated, "Kerry and Melinda Kirby are not just supporters of STARC—they are true champions for the individuals and families we serve. Their generosity reaches far beyond the golf course—it touches the lives of every child, adult, and family who depend on STARC. They lead with their hearts, stand with us in our mission, and remind us all of the incredible power that comes when people truly care."

The Annual Charity Golf Tournament serves as one of STARC's largest fundraising events, with proceeds supporting life-enhancing programs such as early intervention services for children, skills training for adults, and residential support for those requiring 24-hour care. The event also fosters awareness about the importance of building communities where people of all abilities can thrive.

Kerry W. Kirby , philanthropist and co-founder of the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, added, "STARC's mission speaks to the very heart of what community should be—lifting one another up and creating opportunities for every person to live with dignity, purpose, and potential. Melinda and I believe that when we invest in people, we invest in a better future for us all. Our participation in this year's tournament is our way of saying to every individual and family served by STARC; you matter, your dreams matter, and we are here to stand beside you every step of the way."

The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation remains dedicated to supporting organizations that create lasting, meaningful change—continuing its mission to uplift communities and open doors of opportunity for those who need it most. Guided by a belief in the power of compassion and community, the Foundation works to make a lasting difference in the lives it touches.

About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation.

About the STARC of Louisiana: Founded in 1972, STARC of Louisiana's mission is to provide Services, Training, Advocacy, Resources, and Community connections for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). Our focus is to enrich, enhance, and extend lives through a wide range of programs, including vocational training, residential homes, supported employment, communication and therapy services, and expanded access to art, culture, and social activities. The impact is clear—our clients are living longer, healthier, and more fulfilling lives. Learn more at: StarcLA.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation

ATTN: Media Relations

504-299-3444

[email protected]

SOURCE Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation