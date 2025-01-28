Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation and National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana Team Up with Uber Health to Launch Ride with Kenny

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation announced it has teamed up with the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFLA) and Uber Health to launch Ride with Kenny. This first-of-its-kind program enables social workers statewide to schedule non-emergency medical transportation so that their patients can receive necessary treatments and lead healthier lives.

Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby

In Louisiana, over 460,000 citizens are diagnosed with chronic kidney disease, and more than 16,000 are on dialysis. Without access to essential lifesaving treatments, the health of this vulnerable population is at significant risk. Transportation plays a vital role in ensuring that individuals can obtain the medical care they need.

The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation and the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana are expanding the current NKFLA program to enhance access to essential healthcare. Thanks to a generous multi-year grant from the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, this program will ensure that kidney patients in Louisiana receive efficient and convenient transportation to and from lifesaving dialysis treatments. As part of this initiative, the foundation is teaming up with Uber Health to provide reliable transportation, making it easier for patients to access the care they need.

Since 2018, Uber Health's HIPAA-enabled solution has become the logistics platform of choice for healthcare organizations. From non-emergency medical transportation to prescription, grocery, and over-the-counter-item delivery, Uber Health helps connect millions to the care they need. Over 4,000 healthcare customers trust Uber Health to provide access to stress-free transportation.

The Ride with Kenny initiative honors one of the first dialysis patients in Louisiana, Kenneth Fredrick Kirby, known to his family and friends as Kenny. He was a beloved son, devoted husband, and loving father to Kerry W. Kirby and Karen Kirby Lasseigne. Kenny served in the United States Army and, upon returning from active duty, joined the Louisiana State Police, where he worked in law enforcement with integrity, pride, and dedication to protecting others. Unfortunately, after enduring many years of chronic kidney disease, he eventually developed end-stage renal disease and required dialysis. The toll of his illness led to his passing at the young age of 33.

Torie Kranze, Chief Executive Officer of the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana stated, "Kerry and Melinda Kirby are steadfast supporters of numerous NKFLA programs, including the Kidney Walk, Kidney Camp for pediatric kidney patients, and GiveNOLA Day. Their dedication to our community and commitment to ensuring all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, have access to education, services, and healthcare is unwavering. We are excited to extend our partnership with them through the Ride with Kenny initiative, which will enhance the quality of life for kidney patients across Louisiana."

Zachary Clark, Global Head of Uber Health said, "Tackling kidney disease is often a winding road with a number of hurdles, but accessing care shouldn't be one of them. Uber Health is proud to help patients across the state of Louisiana improve access to the critical care they need."

"Today, the memory of Kenneth Fredrick Kirby lives on in more than just spirit; it thrives as we execute upon his commitment to help others. Melinda and I want to extend our gratitude to the team at the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana and Uber Health for bringing this vision to life," added Kerry W. Kirby. "Ride with Kenny was inspired by an interview we discovered of my father with Dr. Frank Gonzalez, a pioneer in kidney medicine and a catalyst for the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana. Hearing my father's words in that interview was surreal, as he expressed how dialysis gave him the security of being there for his family. We wanted to extend that same sense of security to other kidney patients, letting them know someone cares enough to provide transportation for their critical treatments. It's an honor to carry on my father's legacy of serving the people of Louisiana through this program."

About The Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation: Renowned entrepreneurs Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby are dedicated to supporting communities and causes, with a strong emphasis on humanitarian, educational, healthcare, and equality initiatives. Through the Kerry & Melinda Kirby Foundation, they provide resources to nonprofit organizations that drive progress and amplify the voices of those who are often not heard. Learn more at: Kirby.Foundation

About the National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana: The National Kidney Foundation of Louisiana (NKFLA) is revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis and transplantation. The NKFLA provides vital patient and community services, conducts extensive public and professional education, advocates for patients through legislative action, and supports local kidney research to identify new treatments. NKFLA relies on individual and corporate donations, business partnerships, foundation, and government grants and revenue from special events. More than 81 cents of each dollar donated to the NKFLA goes directly to support its programs and services. Learn more at: Kidneyla.org

