Kerry Lenahan To Lead Government Contracting Business For Bloomberg Government

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced it has appointed Kerry Lenahan as General Manager and Head of Government Contracting Solutions. A member of the Bloomberg Government leadership team, Lenahan will set the vision and develop and execute the business's go-to-market strategy and oversee product management, engineering, data, and design for the government contracting business.

"We're fortunate to be able to attract a talented and proven product management leader of Kerry's caliber to the Bloomberg Government team," said Arielle Elliott, president, Bloomberg Government. "Kerry has a demonstrated ability to develop and deliver products that exceed customer expectations while building and leading high-performing teams at every step of her career."

Lenahan joins Bloomberg Government from National Public Radio (NPR), where as vice president of product she led the product strategy for NPR's digital portfolio of products and services, including mobile and the web. Prior to NPR, she served as a digital expert for the United States Digital Service, where she designed and delivered a range of modern digital products for federal agencies including the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Health and Human Services. Lenahan's background also includes senior product management roles at LivingSocial, GXS, GetWellNetwork, and webMethods.

"These are exciting times in government contracting and I am thrilled to be part of the Bloomberg Government team working with all types of contractors to help them grow their businesses," said Lenahan. "I have a deep background in commercial strategy and product development and am excited to bring these skills to Bloomberg Government to create the next generation of government contracting solutions."

Lenahan holds a Bachelor of Science from Brown University and a Master of Healthcare Administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

