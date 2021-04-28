Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby Honored With Global Communitas Award for Their Philanthropic Support of Communities and Causes

NEW ORLEANS, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerry W. Kirby and Melinda M. Kirby, renowned entrepreneurs, technology innovators, and philanthropists, announced today that they have received a Communitas Award for their philanthropic efforts. This prestigious, global award recognizes the dedication of Kerry & Melinda Kirby for giving back to communities and causes that enrich lives and foster opportunities.

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the Communitas Awards are inspired by a vision for a better world through volunteerism, investment, and sustainable business practices. The Latin word, "communitas" means people coming together for the good of a community. Award winners have proven to unselfishly give of themselves and their resources, by changing the way they do business to benefit their communities.

Kerry W. Kirby stated, "Nothing is more important to Melinda and I than creating a foundation for a successful future by investing in educational, healthcare, and equality programs that make a strong impact in our community. The organizations we partner with are creating positive outcomes in our society, they are the boots on the ground that are transforming lives daily, by delivering actionable solutions. We are truly humbled to be honored for doing something we love, empowering people to thrive."

Kerry & Melinda Kirby were recognized for their unwavering commitment to community service and social responsibility. The esteemed international panel of judges awarded them with top honors across multiple categories, including Leadership in Community Service, Excellence in Community Service, and Individual Community Service. Winners are located throughout the world and include an array of organizations and individuals with a common bond of making a difference.

Ed Dalheim, Executive Director of AMCP, commented, "By recognizing individuals, organizations, and companies for their volunteerism and socially responsible practices, we are hoping to not only bring attention to great programs, but are working with community minded leaders to make the spirit of communitas an essential element of every business. We are honored to place Kerry & Melinda Kirby on the global stage to highlight their dedication in uplifting families and communities."

"We are deeply touched that our efforts are being acknowledged and feel truly honored to receive this highly-acclaimed award, added Melinda M. Kirby . "As our world continues to unveil, we have an array of challenges to overcome, from social inequity, caring for our most vulnerable population, to bridging educational gaps for our next generation. Kerry and I will continue to use our platform to give a voice to those that are often not heard."

Kerry and Melinda Kirby are accomplished entrepreneurs, who are highly recognized for their philanthropic initiatives throughout the New Orleans area and beyond, supporting an array of charitable causes with a focus on accelerating progress for people. They are the founders of 365 Connect , the leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing, and resident service platforms for the multifamily housing industry.

