Kerrygold Is Letting the World in on Ireland's Best-Kept (and Crispiest) Secret This St. Patrick's Day

The Iconic Irish Butter Brand Brings a Unique Sandwich Pop-Up to New York City and Partners

with Actress Amybeth McNulty for a Festive Global Campaign

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kerrygold, the world-famous Irish grass-fed dairy brand, is championing authentic St. Patrick's Day celebrations and is sharing a little taste of Ireland by bringing the beloved crisp sandwich to the world. In New York City on Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., New Yorkers are among the lucky few who will get the chance to try the Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich on St. Patrick's Day when they visit the Kerrygold sandwich pop up at Wildair, located at 142 Orchard Street.

The Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich Amybeth McNulty, award-winning Irish actress and “Stranger Things” star, alongside the Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich.

Kerrygold's New York City event spotlights the flavors and cherished memories of a crisp sandwich and invites the entire city to celebrate with the brand on St. Patrick's Day by indulging in one of the Emerald Isle's simplest pleasures, made special by the brand's signature butter.

"Born in the quiet heartland of Irish food culture, the iconic crisp sandwich has long been a 'locals only' legend in Ireland - an afterhours hero and the chef's stolen moment snack," said senior global brand manager, Neil Rogers. "Seeing the intrigue and interest across social media over the last few months, Kerrygold is excited to let the rest of the world in on the secret this St. Patrick's Day."

The Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich: A Simple Irish Classic Going Global this St. Patrick's Day

The crisp sandwich is a beloved staple of Irish culture, a humble delicacy often enjoyed at home or on the go, and for many chefs, it's the perfect midnight snack after a long day. At its heart, it's a celebration of three simple ingredients: soft white bread, cheese and onion potato crisps, and generous layers of rich, golden Kerrygold butter. It's a beloved secret among Irish locals and A-list celebrities alike, and Kerrygold is on a mission to share this tasteful joy with the world.

To help share this treasured piece of Irish culture, Kerrygold, in collaboration with award-winning Irish actress and "Stranger Things" star Amybeth McNulty, presents "Made the Irish Way" global campaign, alongside the Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich. For McNulty, a crisp sandwich transports her back to the comfort and familiarity of her hometown. Together, Kerrygold and McNulty are inviting the world to share a Kerrygold Crisp Sandwich to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, whether at a pop up in major cities across the globe, or from the comfort of their own homes, to truly understand its growing status as a cultural phenomenon. Kerrygold's "Made the Irish Way" campaign launches across the United States, Ireland, Germany, the United Kingdom, South Africa, and beyond through social, digital, PR, and retail channels throughout March 2026. For those celebrating at home, Kerrygold presents a collection of authentic Irish recipes, championing simple ingredients and real flavor, all brought to life with Kerrygold's grass-fed Irish butter and cheese.

Exclusive Merchandise at the NYC Pop-Up

To commemorate the St. Patrick's Day celebration in New York City, Kerrygold has partnered with renowned Irish illustrator Hephee to design exclusive merchandise. Attendees at the Wildair pop-up will have the chance to receive free, limited-edition T-shirts, which will be given out to a lucky few at the start of every hour, beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Discover your next St. Patrick's Day recipe with Kerrygold

About Kerrygold

Kerrygold was established in 1962 as a premium brand, befitting the rich quality of grass-fed Irish milk. Kerrygold initially launched as a single product brand and is now Ireland's most successful food brand, becoming a 1 billion dollar brand in the U.S. in 2025. Since its creation, Kerrygold has been synonymous with quality, and today, Kerrygold has a special place in the hearts of consumers all over the world.

Kerrygold dairy farmers are committed to the co-operative ideal, working together to produce only the very best grass-fed dairy products. Kerrygold cows graze freely on the fields of 14,000 family farms; each one using unique dairy farming traditions passed down through generations of family. It is this grass-fed milk that delivers the rich tasting, higher quality dairy products that Kerrygold is famous for.

Today, consumers all over the world enjoy the unique taste of Kerrygold Irish grass-fed dairy. Kerrygold Grass-Fed Irish Butter is the number two butter brand in the USA and Kerrygold Dubliner Cheese is the number one specialty cheddar.

