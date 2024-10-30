Ketel One Family Made Vodka Taps Patrick Schwarzenegger to Serve as First Ever "Spirit Advisor" this Holiday Season

The actor steps into next role as the steward of exceptional holiday moments in an exclusive collaboration with the iconic vodka brand

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for toasting moments of celebration and making occasions remarkable, Ketel One Family Made Vodka is excited to announce actor and entrepreneur, Patrick Schwarzenegger as the brand's very first "Spirit Advisor," this holiday season. Through a multi-platform campaign including engaging social media content and exciting seasonal cocktails, Ketel One will deliver consumers all the tools necessary to embark on an extraordinary holiday season. Appointed by Ketel One Vodka as the brand's inaugural Spirit Advisor, Patrick will share his secrets to elevating holiday moments that are 'Made to Cocktail' and go beyond the ordinary.

This holiday season, consumers are prioritizing meaningful moments that go beyond the expected to celebrate the season, and Ketel One is here to help. With the guidance of the Ketel One Spirit Advisor, Ketel One will sit at the heart of celebrations, sharing the best ways to incorporate Ketel One into your holidays.

Imagine finding the perfect martini on a night out with family and loved ones or scoring the best gift for the fellow cocktail enthusiast in your life – Ketel One knows a thing or two about going beyond expectations and they're sharing all their secrets. The journey continues throughout the holiday season with a limited-edition cocktail kit – for those looking to celebrate at home – available for purchase nationwide, bespoke cocktails, and heatmaps curated by Eater in select markets that highlight the best spots to enjoy Ketel One serves.

"I'm excited to be Ketel One's first ever Spirit Advisor," says Patrick Schwarzenegger. "This partnership is all about making memories during the holidays and celebrating with the right spirit, and for me that is a Ketel One martini with a twist. Unless it's a date…then we do espresso martini!"

Since its inception, Ketel One Vodka has made it a priority to not only provide quality vodka, but also provide remarkable cocktail experiences. In a world where access to exceptional experiences has become ubiquitous, our Ketel One Spirit Advisor curates and elevates, ensuring each encounter is uniquely memorable, shared among friends, family, and newfound companions alike. This collaboration promises to showcase how Ketel One can enhance every celebration, from intimate gatherings to lively parties, with the help of our expert – and a well-crafted cocktail.

"We all know that the holidays are the busiest time of the year when it comes to planning memorable moments, so we're looking forward to introducing our very first Ketel One Spirit Advisor to show that just a touch of sophistication, big or small, goes a long way in making the season a little bit brighter," explains Sam Salameh, Vice President of Vodka, Diageo. "When thinking about who would make the perfect Ketel One Spirit Advisor, we thought about someone who has insight into the finer things in life and naturally makes things better, just as Ketel One was crafted to make a better cocktail, and Patrick is someone who fit this persona perfectly."

To recreate the cocktail magic from home throughout the holiday season, Ketel One has teamed up with PUNCH to offer a seasonal, bespoke cocktail kit for purchase nationwide - a perfect gift for the cocktail enthusiast in your life. The Espresso Mint-tini Cocktail Kit by Ketel One Vodka and PUNCH, featuring the Ketel One Spirit Advisor's recommended holiday recipe, a bespoke Peppermint Espresso Martini, is available for purchase for consumers 21+ on Cocktail Courier starting November 15. For more information, please visit KetelOne.com or follow along on Instagram @KetelOne_US.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars, a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, and one of the best-selling vodkas in the world's best bars (Drinks International Brands Report, 2022). Inspired by the passionate pursuit of excellence in their craft, Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

