Ketel One Family Made Vodka Welcomes The World To Drink Marvelously

Developed in partnership with creative agency FIG, the new campaign introduces a series of whimsical, hand-drawn illustrations and animations that invite viewers into a marvelous world – one full of personality, charm and of course, delicious drinks made with Ketel One Vodka. Each piece of creative will bring to life a marvelous moment, real or imagined, creating a little bit of magic and surprise in every scene.

"Drink Marvelously is a departure from what we're seeing elsewhere in the world of vodka right now," says Jim Ruane, Brand Director, Ketel One. "But we've always viewed ourselves a little differently – our vodka is made in Schiedam, Holland, by the Nolet family, honoring a 328-year, 11-generation distilling legacy – so creating this work excites and delights us. We're inviting people to an entirely new, marvelous world that's actually right in front of us. We hope to create a unique sense of discovery and spark imagination instead of simply re-creating familiar occasions and experiences. But the work is truly something to be experienced rather than explained."

Returning as the Official Spirits Partner of the 71st Emmy Awards Season, Ketel One Family Made Vodka will be introducing the Drink Marvelously campaign by raising a cocktail to television's finest and celebrating their extraordinary accomplishments in a spectacular year marked by increased diversity, expression and inclusivity in the industry.

Adding some delicious delight to an already exceptional evening, Ketel One tapped Diageo Reserve World Class award-winning mixologist Charles Joly to craft a cast of cocktails that illustrates Ketel One's commitment to making every occasion a bit more marvelous. Each original serve is composed of globally-inspired ingredients, reflecting the uniqueness and diversity of the Emmy Awards honorees this year. The collection includes:

The Marvelous Mule – An unexpected global twist to the classic ginger mule that incorporates turmeric and lemongrass

An unexpected global twist to the classic ginger mule that incorporates turmeric and lemongrass The Dapper Dragon – A delightful sipping experience highlighted by vibrant dragon fruit, papaya nectar and cardamom-spiced coconut water

A delightful sipping experience highlighted by vibrant dragon fruit, papaya nectar and cardamom-spiced coconut water The Moonlighter – A playful riff on the classic espresso martini with surprising notes of pineapple and banana

A playful riff on the classic espresso martini with surprising notes of pineapple and banana The Helmsman – An alcohol-free option with papaya, coconut and tangy citrus to please any palate

The cocktail collection will be served at several notable Emmy Awards events, including the Creative Arts Governors Ball events (September 14th and 15th) and Governors Ball, the official post-Emmy Awards telecast party (September 22nd).

To bring the same spectacular cocktail experience to consumers nationwide, Ketel One partnered with home delivery service Cocktail Courier to create a bespoke Emmy Awards cocktail kit, complete with everything needed to create eight Marvelous Mules to share. The bespoke cocktail kit places the magic of Charles Joly's expertise in the hands of the home bartender, allowing consumers to Drink Marvelously like television's finest on Emmy night. The limited-edition Ketel One x 71st Emmy Awards Cocktail Kit is now available nationwide for purchase on www.cocktailcourier.com.

Drink Marvelously will appear for the first time as 15-second television spots during the Emmy Awards telecast in New York and Los Angeles and will be followed by a national television and digital rollout in October. Outdoor placements will run in Los Angeles surrounding the Emmy Awards Season, and then will extend into other markets including New York, Chicago, Miami and Philadelphia beginning early November.

Whether viewing from home or from the front row, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone that moderation is marvelous. The 71st Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theatre at L.A. Live on Sunday, September 22 (8:00-11:00 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT).

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by more than 328 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain. Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry, inspiring them to inspire others. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Diageo NA

Phillip Pearson

Phillip.Pearson@diageo.com

Bullfrog + Baum

Breck Rochow / Aviva Taeidkashani

KetelOneVodkaPR@bullfrogandbaum.com

SOURCE Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Related Links

https://www.ketelone.com

