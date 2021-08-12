Ketel One Vodka is Giving One Lucky Winner What They Need to Hold a Marvelous Emmys® Viewing Party, all From Their Own Home

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Ketel One Family Made Vodka returns as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the 73rd Emmy® Awards Season , and to make things a bit more marvelous for those tuning in from home, Ketel One Vodka is giving one lucky viewer a chance to win all they need to host an Emmys watch party fit for the stars. Starting today, consumers nationwide who are 21+ can enter to win the elements for the ultimate Emmys viewing party for themselves and up to 10 guests (each guest must be 21+). The viewing party will take place during the live television broadcast of the 73rd Emmy® Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

This Emmy Awards season, Ketel One Vodka is celebrating the icons - from the television industry's brightest stars who bring us together over marvelous, memorable moments of joy, laughter and inspiration to the most iconic cocktail of all - The Martini. To make celebrating at home easy, the grand prize winner will be given a virtual mixology class that will include instructions on making this year's Ketel One Emmys Cocktail Collection† - a menu of signature sips inspired by iconic martini moments in television and entertainment.

†Mixology class will also include instructions on how to prepare non-alcohol cocktails (mocktails).

WHAT'S INCLUDED

To ensure the most iconic at-home Emmys celebration, Ketel One Vodka is rolling out the red carpet (literally) for the grand prize winner. One consumer will receive a grand prize valued at approximately $4,460.00 inclusive of:

$500 gift card which may be used towards food and beverages for the party (or otherwise) Cocktail Courier kit inclusive of all the ingredients (except alcohol) needed to recreate the same iconic Ketel One Martinis the stars will be sipping at this year's Emmys celebrations. The kits will include cocktail accompaniments from Filthy Food . A virtual cocktail class with a Ketel One mixologist to show them how to make award-worthy cocktails at home.* A professional photographer to document the evening's celebrations Use of a projector and screen for the perfect viewing experience of the 73rd Emmy Awards‡ Use of a little extra decor to ensure the evening is Emmy-worthy. Items include a 10-foot red carpet and rope, Ketel One branded back-drop, a bar for serving beverages*, a restaurant-style table, and a sectional sofa.‡

It doesn't stop there. Ketel One Vodka is also giving five (5) secondary winners a chance to celebrate marvelously. Each will be awarded a $200 gift card as well as this year's signature Ketel One Vodka Branded Emmys Cocktail Courier Kit (excludes alcohol). The approximate retail value of the secondary prize is $275.00 each.

*Note: Prizes do not include alcohol.

‡ Prize elements awarded contingent upon (a) Grand Prize winner's residence being suitable for receipt of same, including sufficient space; and (b) prize elements will be provided only for use during the evening of September 19 and not permanently.

HOW TO ENTER

Ketel One Vodka has made entering to win the ultimate Emmys viewing party easy. Simply go to Emmys.KetelOne.com, verify your age and complete the entry form with all required information. Participants can enter starting on August 12, 2021 through August 27, 2021 (11:59:59am ET). There is a limit of one (1) entry per person. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email on August 27, 2021 (after 11:59:59 am ET).

Whether viewing from home or from the front row, Ketel One Family Made Vodka reminds everyone that moderation is marvelous. Please celebrate safely and responsibly. Stay tuned for more from Ketel One Vodka and how you can celebrate the Emmys marvelously from home. The 73rd Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Viewers can tune in live or stream the telecast online.

PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

KETEL ONE Vodka. Distilled from Grain. 40% Alc/Vol. © Double Eagle Brands, B.V. Imported by Ketel One USA, Aliso Viejo, CA.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Must be U.S. resident, 21+. Void in AK, HI & where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends 8/27/21 @ 11:59:59 a.m. ET. Grand Prize must be accepted on 9/19/21. See Official Rules at Emmys.Ketelone.com for details, including full prize restrictions and odds of winning.

Sponsor: Diageo Americas, Inc., New York, NY.

About Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Ketel One Family Made Vodka is inspired by 330 years and 11 generations of the Nolet Family's distilling expertise. Ketel One is crafted using only the highest-quality ingredients, including 100% non-GMO grain and is completely gluten-free. That quality has led to global recognition with Drinks International as a top ten bartenders' choice of vodka, the number one best-selling vodka in the world's best bars for the ninth consecutive year, and the number one trending vodka in the world's best bars for the seventh consecutive year (Drinks International Brands Report, 2020). Ketel One continues to toast to the artists, trailblazers and innovators in the entertainment industry, inspiring them to inspire others. Follow Ketel One Family Made Vodka on Instagram for additional inspiration and information: @KetelOne_US .

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness. Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

Media Contacts:

Diageo

Michelle Gattenio

[email protected]

Bullfrog + Baum

Aviva Taeidkashani / Breck Rochow

[email protected]

SOURCE Ketel One Family Made Vodka

Related Links

https://www.ketelone.com/

