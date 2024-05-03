Ketogenic Diet Market size to record USD 4.75 billion growth from 2024-2028, availability of keto products in brick-and-mortar stores is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ketogenic diet market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.75 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 7.7% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Supplements, Beverages, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) Key Companies Covered Ample Foods, Ancient Nutrition, Bulletproof 360 Inc., CANDO, Dang Foods Co., Fat Snax, Glanbia plc, Hunter and Gather Foods Ltd., Keto and Co, Keto Bars, KetoLogic, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Love Good Fats, MINDFUL NOURISHMENT, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Perfect Keto LLC, Pruvit Ventures Inc., TDN Nutrition, and Zenwise LLC Regions Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Availability of keto products in brick-and-mortar stores:

The global keto diet market is set to grow due to the rising popularity and increased accessibility of keto products across various distribution channels. Keto items have become quite popular lately, prompting vendors to sell them through online platforms, specialty shops, supermarkets, and hypermarkets. Partnerships with retail and specialty stores are also being formed to meet the escalating demand.



For instance, in September 2021 , Vitamin Shoppe and WW International collaborated to promote healthy living. Previously, Vitamin Shoppe products were only available online and on Amazon. Love You Foods LLC also made its products available in General Nutrition Centers' retail stores. This broader availability of keto products in physical stores, in addition to online channels, is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years.

Major Challenges:

Side effects of keto diet

The global keto diet market is expected to face a threat from the side effects associated with Keto. To shift into a metabolism state of ketosis, which makes the body more efficient at burning fat, a keto diet entails sticking to an extremely low-carb, high-fat diet. A keto diet, on the other hand, might have a variety of adverse effects, which may prevent people from following it.



As a result, the markets growth may be harmed. Some examples of the side effects of a keto diet have been listed below: Keto flu: Keto flu is a collection of symptoms experienced by people when they first start the keto diet. Some symptoms of keto flu include nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea, and headache. Ketoacidosis: If people with diabetes follow the keto diet, it will lead to a condition called ketoacidosis.



It is a condition where the body stores up too many ketones - acids produced as byproducts of burning fat - making the blood highly acidic, which can damage the liver, kidneys, and brain. Diarrhea: Another side effect of the keto diet is the increased risk of diarrhea, primarily due to the lack of fiber content in the food consumed. Low blood sugar:



Low blood sugar, also known as hypoglycemia, is yet another side effect of the keto diet. This condition can make people feel temporarily tired, hungry, or shaky until the body adjusts to the diet. These side effects often result in significant damage to the health of the individual and, in some cases, could lead to side effects that last for long durations of time. As a result, the side effects of the keto diet are expected to pose a significant threat to market growth during the forecast period.

Analyst Review

The ketogenic diet market is witnessing a rise due to increased awareness of health concerns like obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and metabolic syndromes. With sedentary lifestyles on the rise, adults are turning to low-carb, high-fat diets for weight management. This trend extends to children's obesity, where parents seek keto-friendly products and beverages.

Fitness professionals and doctors recommend ketogenic diets for various conditions, from epilepsy to Alzheimer's and cancer. Athletes and sports enthusiasts also adopt this diet for improved performance. Online food delivery services and e-commerce platforms are responding with a range of keto-certified products, including snacks, bars, and beverages.

The market is expanding to accommodate different dietary preferences, including paleo and clean label diets. Plant-based ingredients are gaining traction, promoting gut balance and overall health. With options like keto-friendly cakes, chocolates, and protein bars available, consumers are embracing a healthier lifestyle without compromising on taste.

Market Overview

The ketogenic diet market is booming due to rising concerns about cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and high blood pressure. Gyms, fitness centers, and fitness professionals are promoting low-carb, high-fat beverages to aid in weight management. With the obese population increasing, intermittent fasting and high-fat, low-carbohydrate diets like keto diets are gaining popularity.

E-commerce platforms are facilitating the easy accessibility of keto-friendly products, including junk food alternatives. The demand for high-fat beverages is on the rise as consumers seek convenient ways to adhere to their ketogenic lifestyle. As chronic diseases continue to be a concern, the ketogenic diet offers a solution for those looking to improve their health and manage their weight effectively.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Supplements



Beverages



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

