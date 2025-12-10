Stagwell (STGW) Launches NewVoices.ai - An Enterprise Sales, Support and Retention Platform Powered by Adaptive AI

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced the launch of NewVoices.ai, a lifelike AI platform designed to redefine how organizations manage sales, customer engagement, and retention at scale. Built as an end-to-end operating system for modern revenue teams, NewVoices.ai functions as an independent sales agent that can book appointments, drive conversions, resolve questions, and handle customer concerns around the world, in any language, with a 24/7 instant response.

Try out NewVoices.ai by scanning the QR code.

Unlike generic AI chatbots, NewVoices.ai is built as a true one-to-one intelligence layer that can engage in meaningful, information-based sales conversations at levels superior to typical existing sales conversations.

The platform continuously adapts to people's preferences, history, and goals so every interaction is personalized. As you engage with it, the system keeps learning, becoming more attuned to people's style and needs over time.

"NewVoices.ai is a new dimension in agent interaction with people to accomplish sales, appointments, research interviews and retention calls. We believe this opens up a huge new market for us," shared Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "Agents like NewVoices are at the center of Stagwell's strategy of AI transformation and new revenue opportunities."

Powered by Stagwell's proprietary data and designed for one-to-one personalization, the platform learns from every interaction to deliver responses shaped around each individual customer. The outcome is an AI workforce that feeds directly into an enterprise stack and delivers human-level tailored experiences that traditional systems lack.

Enterprises can deploy ready-made solutions or customize solutions for their own workflows, including:

Sales and revenue

Customer support

Retention and renewals

Payments and operations

Surveys and feedback

"With NewVoices.ai, companies can replace fragmented sales workflows with a single, intelligent engine poised to disrupt the revenue ecosystem entirely," said Eran Nizri, Founder of NewVoices.ai and The Marketing Cloud's LEADERS and InfluencerMarketing.ai (IMAI). "NewVoices.ai is not just software or outsourcing – it's a lifelike, always-on AI workforce that delivers measurable results from day one."

For more information, please visit www.newvoices.ai.

About NewVoices.ai

NewVoices.ai is Stagwell's AI Workforce platform and managed service for enterprise sales, support, retention, payments, and feedback. It combines AI agents, automation, analytics, and integrations with a managed operations layer to deliver human-level conversations at global scale.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

