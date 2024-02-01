KEURIG DR PEPPER AND LAVAZZA GROUP EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE WIDER SALES AND DISTRIBUTION OPPORTUNITIES ACROSS NORTH AMERICA

BURLINGTON, Mass. and FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced the expansion of its current partnership with iconic Italian coffee company, Lavazza Group, to include wider sales and distribution of Lavazza K-Cup® pods and the introduction of the company's Canadian brand, Kicking Horse® Coffee, to the K-Cup® pod format.

Under the agreement, KDP will continue to be the exclusive sourcing partner and manufacturer of premium Lavazza K-Cup® pods and add sales and distribution responsibilities in retail and e-commerce across the U.S. and Canada. Future availability of premium coffee brand Kicking Horse® Coffee in a K-Cup® pod will provide a new experience for consumers to enjoy the brand through the Keurig brewing system.

"Lavazza has been a valued partner since 2014 and we are pleased to continue our collaboration as the brand becomes a member of our licensed brand family," said Patrick Minogue, President, U.S. Coffee. "Having renowned, premium coffee brands Lavazza and now Kicking Horse® Coffee as part of the K-Cup® pod family underscores our ability to drive growth while providing consumers premium coffee brands available to enjoy at home."

"This partnership marks a significant milestone for Lavazza and Kicking Horse, as it opens new avenues to reach a wider audience of coffee enthusiasts. It represents an exceptional opportunity to fortify our collaboration with KDP," said Hossam Ashraf, Lavazza North America President. "At Lavazza Group, we take pride in our commitment to passion, integrity, and expertise, all of which contribute to delivering superior, high-quality coffee. We believe that KDP is the right partner to bring this exceptional coffee experience to more consumers across North America."

Cedric Malaga, CEO of Kicking Horse® Coffee shared, "At Kicking Horse Coffee, our mission is to bring better coffee to the world - we call it the best of coffee with the best of intentions. Sharing our always fair trade and organic roasts with as many people as possible means we're delivering on this mission."

Keurig Dr Pepper and Lavazza Group promote the cultivation and trade of coffee in a manner that benefits coffee farmers, their communities and the environment. Both companies are committed to responsibly sourcing their coffee and are members of World Coffee Research — an international coalition of stakeholders working together to make a global impact and secure the quality of coffee for generations to come.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue of more than $14 billion and approximately 28,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in liquid refreshment beverages, including soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Clamato®, CORE®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Mott's®, Snapple®, and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company's Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform is focused on the greatest opportunities for impact in the environment, its supply chain, the health and well-being of consumers and with its people and communities. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com.

About Lavazza Group

Lavazza, founded in Turin in 1895, has been owned by the Lavazza family for four generations. Today the Group is one of the leading players on the global coffee scene, with turnover of over €2.7 billion and a portfolio of top brands that lead their respective markets, such as Lavazza, Carte Noire, Merrild and Kicking Horse. It is active in all business sectors and has operations in 140 markets, with 8 manufacturing plants in 5 countries and about 5,500 collaborators all over the world. The Group's global presence is the result of over 125 years of growth and the more than 30 billion cups of Lavazza coffee produced every year are a testament to a remarkable success story, with the goal of continuing to offer the best coffee possible, in all forms, by focusing on every aspect of the supply chain, from the selection of the raw material to the product in the cup. Lavazza Group has revolutionized coffee culture by investing continuously in research and development: from the intuition that marked the company's earliest success - the coffee blend - to the development of innovative packaging solutions; from the first espresso sipped in Space to the dozens of industrial patents. The ability to be ahead of the times is also reflected in the focus on sustainability - economic, social and environmental - which has always been a benchmark for guiding corporate strategies. "Awakening a better world every morning" is the corporate purpose of Lavazza Group, with the aim of creating sustainable value for shareholders, collaborators, consumers and the communities in which it operates, combining competitiveness with social and environmental responsibility.

