The Original Donut Shop® Launches Iced Refreshers K-Cup® Pods Designed to be Brewed Over Ice from any Keurig Brewer Just in Time for Spring

The popular coffee brand changes the game with new iced beverages inspired by the coffeeshop in two delicious flavors made with just a push of a button

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Original Donut Shop® today announced its latest innovation, The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup® pods, inspired by the coffeeshop and designed to be brewed over ice from any Keurig® brewer. Available in two delectable flavors, Strawberry Acai and Pineapple Passionfruit , consumers can expect Iced Refreshers to give them a revitalizing fruit forward boost that's deliciously refreshing and delightfully flavorful.

"With the spring and summer seasons ahead, fruit forward iced drinks are selling out in stores everywhere, so we're thrilled to now offer consumers a unique way to create their own refreshers from home that won't break the bank, and deliver that same cafe quality taste," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "The Original Donut Shop strives to identify new, innovative ways to push the boundaries of the at-home coffee experience to meet the needs of younger consumers, so Iced Refreshers seemed like the perfect next step."

Compatible with any brewer from the Keurig collection, each Iced Refreshers K-Cup pod delivers a full flavored, delicious burst of fruit flavor in every sip, ensuring a consistent great-tasting iced refresher in seconds.

Strawberry Acai: The sweet taste of strawberry and acai flavors. Trust us, it's BERRY refreshing.

The sweet taste of strawberry and acai flavors. Trust us, it's BERRY refreshing. Pineapple Passionfruit: A tropical mix of sweet pineapple and passionfruit flavors pair to create a refreshing island breeze you can drink at the push of a button.

The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods deliver a convenient and delicious alternative to coffee-house iced refreshers with their own tasty twist and are filled with crisp fruit flavors to keep consumers satisfied, making for an ideal afternoon treat.

The Original Donut Shop Iced Refreshers K-Cup pods are now available at Keurig.com and every major retailer, both online and in-store. To learn more about The Original Donut Shop, visit www.keurig.com/content/theoriginaldonutshop and follow @theoriginaldonutshop on Instagram, @OriginalDonutShop on Facebook and @theoriginaldonutshop on TikTok.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee and tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

