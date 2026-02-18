Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Flavorful New Innovation Across Its Refreshment Portfolio

"Consumers want beverages that fit every need throughout their day, and our 2026 lineup does exactly that while offering even more ways to enjoy the brands they love," said Katie Webb, VP of Innovation at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Our State of Beverages 2025 Trend Report uncovered that 44% of Americans, and an impressive 72% of Gen Z, try new beverages each month, underscoring the tremendous opportunity for flavor exploration and fan‑driven innovation. In fact, Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut was inspired by viral social media trends and its comeback is powered by pure consumer love – when fans rally this hard for a flavor, we listen."

Sips Inspired by the Moment

From dirty soda culture to throwback sips, playful concoctions and 'newstalgia' are helping consumers make the most of every moment. This year's lineup leans into that energy with limited-time drops of bold, indulgent flavor mashups that feel familiar yet fresh, perfectly timed for summer moments and seasonal celebrations.

Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut: A decadently "dirty" fan‑favorite returns – Dr Pepper's iconic 23‑flavor blend combined with refreshing, summery coconut flavor for a smooth, creamy indulgence available for a limited time starting in April.

Snapple Two Hundred Fif ‑ TEA Party: This limited‑time summer blend pairs juicy raspberry flavored tea with lemonade for a berry‑meets‑citrus refresh in celebration of America's 250th birthday.

7UP Shirley Temple: Returning nationwide for the holiday season, this festive favorite pairs sweet pomegranate and crisp lemon-lime flavors for a playful twist on the nostalgic mocktail.

A&W Root Beer Float: Enjoy all the creamy, vanilla‑kissed flavor of a classic float without the fuss: no spoon, no ice cream, mess – just pop and enjoy. Available for a limited time from beginning in July.

Modern Twists on Iconic Classics

Some of our familiar favorites are evolving with contemporary flavor innovation and bold new looks, including expanding our fruit-forward spin on a timeless ginger ale and a modernized visual identity for a cultural icon.

Canada Dry Fruit Splash Strawberry: The Fruit Splash line, the #1 new CSD innovation launch of 2024 2 , is adding a new Strawberry flavor made with a splash of real juice, combining fruity brightness with signature ginger ale, rolling out nationally in February.

Snapple Brand Refresh : Snapple is unveiling a refreshed visual identity—bringing to life new colorful graphics and a logo that gives a nod to the brand's classic trademark. Built to boldly jump off the shelf, spotlight real ingredients and return the Snapple brand to icon-status, the new look starts rolling out across packaging and other visual identity markers in March.

Bloom Pop: Nutrabolt and KDP are serving up a trio of feel-good, nostalgia-rich favorites for the brand – Root Beer Float, a classic soda shop blend topped with creamy vanilla; Peach Pineapple, a juicy tropical escape; and Rocket Blast, a vibrant burst of ice pop flavor this summer.

Citrus-Inspired Innovation

Citrus continues to dominate as the #1 preferred flavor profile among younger shoppers3, who crave refreshing, flavor‑forward beverages. This year's lineup leans into that momentum with vibrant, juicy flavor profiles designed to stand out on shelf.

Bai Barù Blood Orange: A nationwide launch in February, Bai introduces a tangy, vibrant blood orange water beverage that taps one of the fastest‑rising citrus flavors 4 while delivering the antioxidant-infused experience Bai is known for – It's WonderWater®.

7UP Endless Summer Mandarin Orange (Kroger exclusive): A bright mix of mandarin and classic lemon‑lime flavors, this seasonal flavor delivers a crisp, refreshing taste inspired by easy, carefree summer moments.

More Choice, Less Sugar

Zero sugar continues to outpace the CSD category, driving 6x more dollar growth than regular varieties5, as consumers look for balance without sacrificing flavor. All 2026 CSD innovations will be offered in both regular and zero sugar options. And now, more zero sugar options are hitting the juice aisle.

Mott's Zero Sugar Juice Drinks: For the first time ever, Mott's is introducing a Zero Sugar juice drink line, expanding Zero-sugar options for families. Launching nationwide in March alongside refreshed packaging and new sauce pouch innovations, Mott's brings its trusted taste into a lighter, modern format.

Flavor‑Driven Fuel

Energy shoppers, especially younger consumers, are leaning into recognizable, irresistible flavors and right‑sized formats that fit more moments, and our owned and partner brands are ready with a strong lineup to meet that demand this year.

GHOST Energy: This year's lineup includes the debut of new 8.4 oz. cans in OG , OG COLADA , STRAWBERRY WATERMELON and WELCH'S® GRAPE to spark trial and introduce the brand to new consumers. The brand also expands its 16 oz. innovation slate with: BLUE RASPBERRY, which transforms a fan-favorite powder flavor into a sweet, fizzy RTD with a bright citrus twist; ICED TEA LEMONADE , a Walmart and Circle K-exclusive delivering bold lemonade balanced by a smooth, sweet tea finish; STRAWBANGO™ , a breakout favorite expanding nationwide, combining strawberry with sweet-and-sour mango and subtle citrus notes; BUBBLICIOUS® STRAWBERRY SPLASH™ , a Kroger exclusive pairing juicy strawberry with classic bubble gum nostalgia; and, WELCH'S® GRAPE-CRAN, blending sweet grape with tart cranberry for a balanced, fruit-forward flavor.

C4 Energy: Rolling out a dynamic lineup that includes Mango Fuego , where sweet mango collides with subtle heat; Hawaiian Punch Berry Blue Typhoon , a nostalgic island blue burst available exclusively at Circle K; Pink Lemonade , a limited time offer with a bright, refreshing mix of raspberry and zesty lemonade that's tangy and fruity without being too sweet; and Casey's exclusive Cherry Cola , infused with fizzy, soda shop flair.

Bloom Sparkling Energy : Introducing tangy strawberry lemonade Summer Splash, which is sure to win the taste buds.

Black Rifle Energy: Offering bold, high‑impact flavor from new GrapeX – a sweet, punchy grape profile – and Tiger Strike, a limited‑time summer fusion of bright citrus and tropical notes.

Additional Partner-Driven Variety

Across our partner portfolio, additional new flavors showcase the best of what we help to deliver nationwide, including vibrant flavor innovation and wellness‑minded refreshment.

Electrolit: Expanding its hydration lineup with Cherry Ice, a cool and refreshing cherry flavor with an icy finish, coming soon to stores nationwide; Strawberry Kiwi, a bright and balanced blend of sweet strawberry and tangy kiwi, now conveniently available in a 6-pack multipack; and a 7 Eleven-exclusive flavor to be revealed ahead of summer.

La Colombe Draft Latte: Seasonal favorites return in single‑serve and 4‑pack formats, beginning with two café-inspired Draft Latte® coffee drinks, Strawberry Moch a and S'mores . Strawberry Mocha features chocolate‑dipped strawberry notes while S'mores blends toasted marshmallow and rich cocoa notes for sips of decadent goodness. Fall and winter Draft Latte® flavors follow with Pumpkin Spice , a sippable slice of pumpkin pie made with perfectly roasted coffee, frothy farm‑fresh milk, and real pumpkin purée, and Peppermint Mocha , a festive blend of cool mint and chocolate crafted for the holiday season .

Polar Seltzer: Bringing back fan ‑favorite Strawberry Créme, pairing juicy strawberry with a silky crème twist for a lightly sweet, dessert ‑inspired sparkle, alongside the nationally returning Toasted Coconut, known for its smooth coconut flavor and warm toasted finish.

Keep an eye out in stores to discover what's new across the full Keurig Dr Pepper portfolio, with even more surprises to come throughout the year – so stay tuned!

