Keurig Dr Pepper Begins Transition to 100% Recycled Plastic Bottles for Snapple and CORE Brands

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) today announced that its Snapple® and CORE® brands are transitioning to bottles made of 100% recycled (rPET) plastic, eliminating approximately 46.3 million pounds of virgin plastic used by KDP annually.1 Snapple is available now in 100% recycled plastic 16 oz. bottles in West Coast markets and will continue to roll out in phases across the country through early next year. In addition, with production underway, CORE bottles made from 100% recycled plastic will be on shelves beginning in early 2021.

"Transitioning to recycled plastic bottles for two of our key brands is a critical next step in Keurig Dr Pepper's commitment to a circular economy," said Monique Oxender, Chief Sustainability Officer of KDP. "This important portfolio evolution enables us to offer consumers their favorite beverages, while meeting their desire for more sustainable packaging."

Across KDP's portfolio of more than 125 brands, 20% of the materials used in packaging is currently made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) content. Transitioning to recycled plastic in Snapple and CORE bottles will increase that total by approximately four percentage points, moving the Company closer to achieving its goal of 30% PCR packaging across its portfolio by 2025.

Recycled plastic bottles help to lower greenhouse gas emissions by about 30%, compared to virgin plastic. Switching to recycled plastic for Snapple and CORE is the equivalent of taking 7,500 cars off the road for one year, saving 35,000 metric tons of emissions from going into the environment. These efforts will also contribute to KDP's new climate targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Each Snapple and CORE rPET bottle will feature a How2Recycle® label, an industry-leading standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to consumers. The introduction of rPET bottles supports the Company's commitment to the American Beverage Association's Every Bottle Back initiative, a recycling modernization program that includes a collective beverage company investment of $100 million to reduce use of new plastic by increasing the amount of recycled plastic available to be remade into new bottles in the United States.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion and nearly 26,000 employees. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. The Company's portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands is designed to satisfy virtually any consumer need, any time, and includes Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Canada Dry®, Snapple®, Bai®, Mott's®, CORE® and The Original Donut Shop®. Through its powerful sales and distribution network, KDP can deliver its portfolio of hot and cold beverages to nearly every point of purchase for consumers. The Company is committed to sourcing, producing and distributing its beverages responsibly through its Drink Well. Do Good. corporate responsibility platform, including efforts around circular packaging, efficient natural resource use and supply chain sustainability. For more information, visit, www.keurigdrpepper.com.

1 Based on 2019 volumes

