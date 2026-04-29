KEURIG DR PEPPER WORKERS IN GEORGIA TO HOLD RALLY

Members of Teamsters Local 528 Show Power During Contract Negotiations

NORCROSS, Ga., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 150 drivers and warehouse workers at Keurig Dr Pepper in Norcross, Ga., will hold a rally at 9:00 am on Thursday, April 30, to demonstrate solidarity during their current negotiations.

Keurig Dr Pepper has been dragging out bargaining, and members of Local 528 have had enough. These workers are unified, and if management does not bring a deal to the table fast, they're ready to act.

The Teamsters are calling on Keurig Dr Pepper to put a fair agreement on the table, or Local 528 members will be forced to strike.

WHEN: Thursday, April 30

9:00 a.m. ET



WHO: Keurig Dr Pepper drivers and warehouse workers



Rank-and-file members and leaders of Teamsters Local 528

Ruwa Romman, Georgia State Representative (District 97)

Akbar Ali, Georgia State Representative (District 106)



WHERE: Keurig Dr Pepper

1870 Beaver Ridge Cir.

Norcross, GA

Media Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

On-Site Contact:

Chuck Stiles, (202) 437-7320

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 528