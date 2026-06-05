SOUTHERN READYMIX DRIVERS TO HOLD COMMUNITY ACTION

Georgia Workers Gather Support Ahead of Teamsters Election

HAMPTON, Ga., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 70 concrete ready-mix drivers at Southern Readymix will hold a community action at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 5, to show their strength and solidarity ahead of their union election later this month. The group will be joined by elected officials and community allies in their fight for dignity, fairness, respect, and a voice in the workplace.

The election will include workers at seven Southern Readymix yards across Georgia, and a successful vote would make them the first group of ready-mix drivers to unionize in the state in 25 years.

WHEN: Friday, June 5

4 - 5 p.m. ET



WHO: Teamsters Local 528 and Local 728 members and leaders

El-Mahdi Holly, State Rep. HD-116

Gail Davenport, State Rep. SD-44

Josh McLaurin, State Rep. SD-14

Akbar Ali, State Rep. HD-106

Gabriel Sanchez, State Rep. HD-42

Georgia State AFL-CIO

CLC Georgia

Concerned Black Clergy



WHERE: Hampton Plant

115 Pine View Drive

Hampton, GA 60228

Media Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 528